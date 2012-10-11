Taylor Swift Inks Three-Year Deal With Keds

Taylor Swift is setting her guitar, personal style evolution, and dating drama on the back burner to focus on a new direction: a partnership with Keds. The starlet has signed a three-year deal with the sneakers brand, and she’s also working on a limited-edition shoe to coincide with the release of her new album, “Red,” on October 22.

According to WWD, the red pair of Keds will be available on a variety of sites including keds.com, taylorswift.com, journeys.com, and Nordstrom.com. Keds will continue the full push come January 2013 with integrated campaign, including a contest giving away an autographed pair of kicks by the songstress herself.

The partnership seems like a pretty nice fit. Both Swift and Keds have an approachable, all-American vibe, and the price point on the kicks feels right—$50. For Taylor Swift fans, a head’s up: Keds will be releasing exclusive content around the starlet on its Facebook page, as well as giving away 13 pairs of the limited-edition kicks (13 being Swift’s favorite number, naturally).