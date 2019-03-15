Taylor Swift’s Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Scroll To See More Images

Just when you think awards season is completely over, the iHeartRadio Music Awards sweep in and remind you that there are still more awards to give—and we’re not mad about it. I always feel a serious withdrawal when I don’t get to see my favorite celebrities all together in one place (and all wearing incredible outfits). So, seeing Taylor Swift on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet—along with all the other guests—was a breath of fresh celebrity-filled air. Everyone donned their best for the event, which leads me to believe these stars weren’t quite ready to give up awards season either.

From Taylor Swift to Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend and Halsey, the iHeart Radio Music Awards were stacked with elite guests. The stars all seriously showed their own personal styles—no two ensembles even came close to being similar. Neon suits, sequins galore, vintage vibes and even a Sailor Moon-inspired ensemble (looking at you, Billie Eilish) graced the red carpet. These celebrities rocked trends on trends on trends. And even though it’s possible some of these looks will seem outdated in a few years (I mean, never forget all those iconic looks from the early 2000s), right now, they’re beyond cool, and I can’t stop staring.

I rounded up the best of the best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet looks. I have a feeling you’ll agree with me that these celebrities killed it, sartorially speaking. Not only are they all talented musicians, performers and actors, but they’ve all got major style.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bebe Rexha

3. T-Pain

4. Katie Stevens

5. Miguel

6. John Legend

7. Billie Eilish

8. Zara Larsson

9. Raven B

10. Yungblud

11. Halsey

12. Kacey Musgraves

13. Maren Morris

14. Kat Graham

15. Agnez Mo

16. Drake Bell

17. Elle Fanning

18. Steven Tyler

19. 5 Seconds of Summer

20. Zedd and Katy Perry

21. Heidi Klum

22. lovelytheband

23. Betty Who

24. Poppy

25. Larsen Thompson