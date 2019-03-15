Taylor Swift’s Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

StyleCaster
Just when you think awards season is completely over, the iHeartRadio Music Awards sweep in and remind you that there are still more awards to give—and we’re not mad about it. I always feel a serious withdrawal when I don’t get to see my favorite celebrities all together in one place (and all wearing incredible outfits). So, seeing Taylor Swift on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet—along with all the other guests—was a breath of fresh celebrity-filled air. Everyone donned their best for the event, which leads me to believe these stars weren’t quite ready to give up awards season either.

From Taylor Swift to Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend and Halsey, the iHeart Radio Music Awards were stacked with elite guests. The stars all seriously showed their own personal styles—no two ensembles even came close to being similar. Neon suits, sequins galore, vintage vibes and even a Sailor Moon-inspired ensemble (looking at you, Billie Eilish) graced the red carpet. These celebrities rocked trends on trends on trends. And even though it’s possible some of these looks will seem outdated in a few years (I mean, never forget all those iconic looks from the early 2000s), right now, they’re beyond cool, and I can’t stop staring.

I rounded up the best of the best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet looks. I have a feeling you’ll agree with me that these celebrities killed it, sartorially speaking. Not only are they all talented musicians, performers and actors, but they’ve all got major style.

shutterstock 10156131ey Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Taylor Swift

shutterstock 10153603gc Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Bebe Rexha

shutterstock 10153603aa Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

3. T-Pain

shutterstock 10153603ac Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Katie Stevens

shutterstock 10153603bn Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Miguel

shutterstock 10153603cb Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

6. John Legend

shutterstock 10153603cy Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Billie Eilish

shutterstock 10153603ed Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Zara Larsson

shutterstock 10153603ek Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Raven B

shutterstock 10153603fd Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Yungblud

shutterstock 10153603fm Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

11. Halsey

shutterstock 10153603fo Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Kacey Musgraves

shutterstock 10153603gk Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Maren Morris

shutterstock 10153603go Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

14. Kat Graham

shutterstock 10153603hi Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Agnez Mo

shutterstock 10153603hq Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock.

16. Drake Bell

shutterstock 10156131dk Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Elle Fanning

shutterstock 10156131dp Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

18. Steven Tyler

shutterstock 10156131dq Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

19. 5 Seconds of Summer

shutterstock 10156131er Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

20. Zedd and Katy Perry

shutterstock 10156131fj Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

21. Heidi Klum

shutterstock 10156131gj Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

22. lovelytheband

shutterstock 10156131gl Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

23. Betty Who

shutterstock 10156131gn Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

24. Poppy

shutterstock 10156131hw Taylor Swifts Iconic iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit (Plus 24 Others)

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

25. Larsen Thompson

