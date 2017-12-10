StyleCaster
25 Taylor Swift Holiday Gifts to Buy for Your Squad This Season

25 Taylor Swift Holiday Gifts to Buy for Your Squad This Season

25 Taylor Swift Holiday Gifts to Buy for Your Squad This Season
With the release of her sixth album, Reputation, in November, Taylor Swift is officially back in the public eye—and on the minds of Swifties everywhere. That means that come time for holiday shopping (which probably should’ve begun a few weeks ago, but no shame—we’re all procrastinators) expect a lot of of T-Swift-themed wish lists from your Swift-obsessed loved ones.

And though it might seem easy to buy the 27-year-old singer’s new album or a basic Taylor Swift concert tee and call it a day, if you really want to impress the Swifties in your life, you have way more options than just a mug plastered with the lyrics to “Shake It Off.” Luckily for you, we did the legwork and scouted out the best of the best Taylor Swift presents to gift your squad this season. Check them out, ahead.

1 of 25
Taylor Swift Swiftie Necklace
'Swiftie' Pendant Necklace

Have your friends declare their Swiftie allegiance with this necklace.

$7.99, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Taylor Swift Cat Mug
'Stumble on Home to My Cats' Mug

Gift this pink-printed mug quoting Swift's fan-favorite lyric from "Gorgeous."

$16, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Prayer Candle
Taylor Swift Prayer Candle

Buy this Taylor Swift prayer candle for your Swiftie friends to worship

$9.99, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Throw Pillow
Taylor Swift Throw Pillow

Cushion Swifties' couches with this Taylor Swift-printed throw pillow.

$25, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' Tea Towel
'Shake It Off' Tea Towel

Swift-up your kitchen with this tea towel quoting the singer's 1989 song, "Shake It Off." 

$9.31, at Etsy

Taylor Swift Holiday Card
Taylor Swift Holiday Card

Send your Swiftie friends this holiday card referencing the singer's lyrics from "Look What You Made Me Do"

$4.85, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Cat Throw Pillow
'Stumble on Home to My Cats' Throw Pillow

But your Swift-obsessed friends this cat-printed throw pillow, quoting Swift's song "Gorgeous," to stumble home to. 

$20, at Redbubble

Photo: Redbubble
Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Phone Case
'Old Taylor Can't Come to the Phone' Phone Case

Be extra meta with this phone case quoting Swift's fan-favorite lyric from "Look What You Made Me Do."

$35, at TaylorSwift.com

 

Photo: TaylorSwift.com
Taylor Swift Tote Bag
'Reputation' Tote Bag

Lug your stuff Swift-style with this Reputation-branded tote bag. 

$21.21, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Stickers
Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Stickers

This sticker set features several Swifts from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

$9.49, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Squad Goals Sweatshirt
'Squad Goals' Sweatshirt

Up your squad's style with this 'Squad Goals' sweatshirt nodding to Swift's 1989 famous friend group. 

$24.90, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Snake Socks
Taylor Swift Snake Socks

Stuff Swifties's stockings with these socks branded with snakes, Swift's symbol for the Reputation era. 

$15, at TaylorSwift.com

Photo: TaylorSwift.com
Taylor Swift Karaoke CD
'1989' Karaoke CD

Relive Swift's last era by gifting your squad this 1989 karaoke CD.

$11.73, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Taylor Swift 'No It's Becky' T-Shirt
'No Its Becky' T-Shirt

Impress your Swift-obsessed friends with this t-shirt, quoting the viral 'no its becky' Swift meme

$10.80, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Sweater
'Reputation' Reversible Pullover

Buy Swifties two gifts in one with this reversible pullover from Swift's online shop.

$65, at TaylorSwift.com

Photo: TaylorSwift.com
Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Art
Taylor Swift Spray-Paint Vinyl Art

Though it might not actually play, Swifties will cherish this vinyl art featuring a spray-painted picture of Swift's Reputation cover. 

$25, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Snake Ring
Gold Snake Ring

Buy this piece of jewelry based on Swift's Reputation spirit animal, the snake. 

$60, at TaylorSwift.com

Photo: TaylorSwift.com
Taylor Swift Swiftamine Gag Gift
'Swiftamine' Gag Gift

We all have that one friend who won't admit they like Taylor Swift. Gift them this prank 'medicine.' 

$2, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift 2018 Calendar
Taylor Swift 2018 Calendar

Prepare for the next year with this Taylor Swift calendar.

$9.46, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Taylor Swift Fan Book
'Taylor Swift: The Ultimate Fan Book 2017'

Gift this fan book containing trivia, quizzes, and quotes.

$9.98, at Barnes and Noble

Photo: Barnes and Noble
Taylor Swift Holiday CD
'The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection'

What Swiftie holiday wish list is complete without her 2008 Christmas album?

$7.99, at Target

Photo: Target
Taylor Swift Handmade Painting
Taylor Swift Handmade Acrylic Painting

Up your Swiftie friends' home with this 16 x 20 handmade acrylic painting of Swift. 

$121.33, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Water Color Art
Taylor Swift Water-Color Art

Gift your friends this water-color art quoting a lyric from Swift's song, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."

$10.62, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Polaroids
Taylor Swift Polaroids

Gift this set of vintage-looking Taylor Swift polaroids.

$15.85, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Taylor Swift Coloring Book
'Taylor Swift: The Ultimate Coloring Books'

Gift this Taylor Swift-themed coloring book to young Swifties (or those young at heart.)

$8.99, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

