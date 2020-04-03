Um, Taylor Swift Just Included Ex Harry Styles & Arch Nemesis Justin Bieber in Her DJ Set

You’ve just got to love Tay’s level of petty. The 30-year-old pop star kicked off her Sirius XM Hits 1 DJ set on April 3 with plenty of bangers, but nobody was quite expecting for Taylor Swift to shade Harry Styles and Justin Bieber in the process. She ever-so-coyly happened to include tracks by both artists in her playlist, as if to say, “Look what you made me do!”

While showing some love to her fellow pop stars wouldn’t normally be a big deal, it does say something that Taylor slipped in songs specifically by Harry, 26, and Justin, 26 into the mix. Her run on Sirius XM is part of the radio station’s “Hit 1 ‘n Chill” program, set in honor of everyone now “chilling” at home in light of recent social distancing recommendations. “It’s safe to say we are living through unprecedented times right now,” the Grammy-winning star said at the beginning of her takeover. Apparently, just unprecedented enough to see her feature tracks by her rumored ex, Harry, and absolute archenemy, the Biebs. Yep.

Taylor kicked off her show with hits by Conan Gray off his new album Kid Krow before launching into Harry’s knockout single, “Adore You” off his beloved 2019 album Fine Line. She didn’t really comment, per se, on the selection—but with a title like “Adore You” thrown into the mix, we can expect there’s no bad blood lingering between the two.

Except the same can’t really be said of Taylor’s next artist pick. Immediately after Harry’s feature, the songstress picked a song by none other than Justin Bieber—you know, the same guy who broke her BFF Selena Gomez’s heart, and pushed himself into the middle of Taylor’s feud with Scooter Braun (a.k.a., Justin’s manager).

While it was a surprising choice given their difficult relationship, it looks like Taylor is really trying to take her own advice. Toward the end of her radio set, the star reiterated that these crazy times are calling on us all to be the best versions of ourselves. “Right now we have to connect with our humanity more than we ever have before,” she said. Way to lead by example, Tay!