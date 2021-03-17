Exes Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunited at the Grammys & Fans Read Their Lips

Nice to meet you. Where you been? Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited at the Grammys 2021, and fans read their secret conversation through their lips.

Swift and Styles, who dated from 2012 to 2013, were seen interacting at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, where both artists took home awards. In a video posted by the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel, Swift and Styles could be seen having a conversation at the Grammys while the live broadcast wasn’t on. The two aren’t mic’d, so it’s hard to hear what they said, but fans believe they could lip read their conversation just from the video.

“I can just HEAR harry at the end ‘well it was nice to see you taylor! and hey Joe, great to meet you’ omfg I love them so much it hurts,” tweeted user @bayleeolivarez, referencing Swift’s longterm boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. “‘well it was nice to see you!’ imagine having this kind of impact on harry 😭,” tweeted user @cherryfIicker.

Both Swift and Styles performed and won Grammys at Sunday’s award show. Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year (which is her third win in the category) for her 2020 album, Folklore, while Styles took home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for his 2020 song, “Watermelon Sugar.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 15, that Swift and Styles “have been cordial and fine for a while now.” The insider continued, “[Taylor and Harry] have both really matured since they dated and respect each other’s careers.” The source went on to add that Swift and Alwyn are “very happy together” and in love. The insider said, “Taylor is so appreciative to have Joe in her life.”

Swift and Styles dated between 2012 and 2013. Styles is believed to have inspired several of Swift’s songs, including “Style” and “Out of the Woods” from her 2015 album, 1989. Swift, for her part, is believed to have inspired Styles’ song, “Two Ghosts,” from his 2017 debut album.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2020, Styles opened up about what it was like for Swift to write a song about him. “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs,” he said. He continued, “The only time you really think, ’is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care].”