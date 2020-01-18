How Many Grammys Does Taylor Swift Have? The Number May Surprise You

Scroll To See More Images

Taylor Swift has been in the music business for more than a decade, so it’s understandable to assume that the 30-year-old is bathing in Grammys on Grammys. But how many Grammys does Taylor Swift have exactly? Well, the country-singer-turned-pop-star has been nominated for 47 Grammy awards, including three at the 2020 Grammys.

Swift, who released her seventh album Lover in August 2019, is nominated for three major awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on January 26. Her album, Lover, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while the album’s title track is up against artists like Billie Eilish and Lizzo for Song of the Year. Swift’s single, “You Need to Calm Down,” is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance.

Compared to her earlier career, where she was once nominated for eight Grammys at a single awards show, Swift’s nominations at the 2020 Grammys may seem lackluster. But no need to worry, it doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down any time soon. Ahead, find out how many Grammys Taylor Swift has won in her 13-year-long career and what she won them for. Some of the songs may surprise you. Only time will tell if she’ll add to her collection at the 2020 Grammys.

Album of the Year for Fearless (2010)

Swift’s first Album of the Year win in 2010. The singer-songwriter won for her sophomore album, Fearless, which was nominated for seven other awards at that year’s Grammys. She beat out artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Black Eyes Peas. After her win, Swift became the youngest solo artist to win Album of the Year at 20 years and 49 days.

“This is the story when we’re 80 years old and we’re going to be telling the same story over and over again to our grandkids and they’re so annoyed of us. This is the story we’re going to tell. In 2010, we got to win Album of the Year at the Grammys,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Best Country Album for Fearless (2010)

Swift also took home Best Country Album for Fearless at the 2010 Grammys. She was up against acts like Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and George Strait. It was the first Grammy she won on the televised broadcast.

“I just keep thinking back to like when you’re in second grade and you sing at your talent show for the first time. People joke around and they say, ‘Oh maybe we’ll see you at the Grammys someday.’ But that seems like an impossible dream,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And I just feel like I’m standing here accepting an impossible dream right now and I just thank you so much for that.”

Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “White Horse” (2010)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “White Horse” was the first Grammy Swift ever won. She accepted the award at the non-televised Grammys ceremony in 2010. “This is my first Grammy, you guys! This is a Grammy,” she exclaimed during her acceptance speech.

Best Country Song for “White Horse” (2010)

Swift’s fourth award at the 2010 Grammys was for Best Country Song for “White Horse,” which was one of her singles off of Fearless. She accepted the award with her cowriter Liz Rose.

Best Country Solo Performance for “Mean” (2012)

2012 was the first year the Grammys had the Best Country Solo Performance category, which Swift won for “Mean” off her third album Speak Now. Swift wrote the song in response to a critic who wrote that she couldn’t sing, which she referenced in her acceptance speech. “There’s really no feeling quite like writing a song about someone who’s really mean to you and really hates you,” she said.

Best Country Song for “Mean” (2012)

Swift also took home an award for Best Country Song for “Mean” in 2012. When she performed the song at the Grammys televised broadcast,she changed one of the lines to wink at the critic who thought that she wouldn’t be successful. “Someday I’ll be singing this at the Grammys,” she sang.

Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Safe & Sound” (2013)

One of Swift’s more surprising wins was in 2013 for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Safe & Sound.” The track, which featured The Civil Wars, was on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Album of the Year for 1989 (2016)

Swift’s second Album of the Year win came in 2016 when she took home the Grammy for her fifth album 1989. After the win, Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year twice. The singer beat out artists like Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd.

“As the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there, there will be people along the way who will try to undercut your success,” she said in her acceptance, which many believed to be a jab toward Kanye West. “Or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

Best Pop Vocal Album for 1989 (2016)

Swift’s first win for Pop Vocal Album was in 2016 for 1989. The win came after years of Grammys for Swift’s country music and marked her official turn as a pop artist in the academy’s eyes. She beat out artists like Kelly Clarkson and Florence + the Machine. She accepted the award at the pre-Grammys ceremony over the phone.

Best Music Video for “Bad Blood” (2016)

Swift’s 10th grammy was for Best Music Video for her single “Bad Blood,” which is believed to be about her former feud with Katy Perry. The music video starred more than a dozen of Swift’s famous friends, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne and Ellen Pompeo.

Total: 10 Grammys.