Why Taylor Swift Probably Won’t Be at the Grammys This Weekend

Talk about a tough choice! Taylor Swift had to choose between attending the Grammys this upcoming Sunday in L.A. or going to the British Academy Film Awards in London to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. And it seems love has won. Taylor Swift will not be at the Grammys 2019. According to Variety, Swift chosen to support Alwyn by joining him in the U.K. on Sunday.

Despite being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Variety is reporting that Swift will not make an appearance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. While this news is sad for us fans who were hoping to see Swift grace the Grammy red carpet, we’re excited for the two lovebirds. And honestly? We’re not entirely surprised the 29-year-old romantic might put love over an award.

While it hasn’t officially been confirmed that’s Swift will be attending the BAFTAs instead, it is highly probably considering she is already in London filming the live version of the Broadway musical, CATS. In terms of location, staying in the U.K. would make far more sense than flying across the ocean—and the whole United States for one night—in La La Land.

Also considering she’s only up for one nomination—which is obviously an honor but also kind of a snub because her album, Reputation, was eligible for multiple categories—it probably makes more sense to stay in London. Plus, she’d have a chance to reunite with Prince William and meet the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple is set to attend the BAFTAs. Here’s Swift back in 2013 with the king-to-be. They both look so young!

Who knows, maybe Jon Bon Jovi will surprise the duo and they can sing together again!

T-Swift actually hasn’t attended the Grammy awards since her big win for her album 1989 back in 2016.

Here she is with her 26-year-old bestie and fellow singer, Selena Gomez, on the red carpet. The dynamic duo definitely turned heads—and camera lenses—with their arrival.

There were a lot of hugs for Swift that night. We’re not surprised she hasn’t been back! It’d be really hard to top winning best album, best pop album, best music video (Bad Blood) and get a hug from Beyoncé!

That was a great year for our favorite country-girl-turned-pop-sensation. Swift has been relatively low-key lately on social media and hasn’t really been photographed out and about in London. She did make sure to update her fans, letting all of us know that she’s hard at work filming Cats. She shared this Instagram last week writing, “This trailer courtesy of Cats the film. Cat hair on my jacket courtesy of actual cats, Meredith and Olivia.”

She’s probably spending some quality time with her boyfriend who she has reportedly been dating since Spring 2017. The timeline is blurry because the pair has been so good at keeping their relationship on the DL. Some fans theorize that the couple first met at the Met Gala in 2016. Swift fan’s turned to the singer’s song “Dress,” where she sings, “Flashback to when you met me/Your buzz cut/And my hair bleached”—OK this could definitely be referring to that night! Swift’s hair is bleached platinum and Alwyn’s hair was definitely shorter.

Regardless, the successful couple seems very happy over the last couple of years. On November 22, 2018, Swift actually tagged Alwyn in an Instagram post dedicated entirely to recognizing the actor’s new film, The Favourite. “The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow— Swipe to see cities and dates! @thefavouritemovie @joe.alwyn@nicholashoult”

Swift and Alwyn both attended the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6. Though they arrived separately, they did attend a few after parties together.

A reporter for Entertainment Tonight told the Twitter world that he witnessed “Joe Alwyn give Taylor Swift a kiss at the Fox afterparty.” Aw! That’s cute.

Here’s the super-cute couple holding hands as they head to Swift’s New York City apartment on September 28, 2018.

So we guess we’ll have to wait and see if T-Swift stays in London as planned or if she hops on a flight to the U.S.A. TBH—if it were us—we’d probably stay in London with our boyfriend and hang out with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Though, with Alicia Keys hosting the Grammy awards on Sunday, it might be tempting to make the trip back to L.A.