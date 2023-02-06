Taylor Swift Just Wore Her Best “Midnights” Look Yet At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Scroll To See More Images

Now before you read any further, let me clarify that Taylor Swift’s Midnights album was not eligible for a Grammy nomination for 2023 due to release timing and that I hope to see you back here next year to discuss all Midnights Grammy-related information further. That being said, fans were still hopeful about Taylor Swift’s attendance at this year’s awards—depending on whichever clever Easter Egg trail you were able to conjure, Taylor Swift made an appearance at the awards. In true Midnights Era fashion, Taylor Swift’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 is one for the books and certainly the best of her Midnights era yet.

Taylor Swift brought the night sky to the red carpet in a deep navy blue two-piece Roberto Cavalli set that looks as if it was dipped into a bucket of sparkling stars. Swift has been almost exclusively wearing pieces that involve sequins or glitter to events—there’s no question that she is taking her Bejeweled character seriously. The ensemble featured a long sleeve-cropped turtleneck, a more conservative approach to the Grammys red carpet. The turtleneck was beautifully balanced with a bare midriff and a long-fitted skirt with a mermaid hem—giving the look a modern twist.

Swift swept her hair up into a classic bun with her signature fringe bangs falling delicately on her forehead. She coordinated her navy smoky eye makeup look with the midnight blue of her outfit. Taylor Swift’s look wouldn’t be complete without the $3 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry which included multiple rings and stunning diamond kite earrings. If you aren’t too busy being distracted by her huge blue kite-shaped statement earrings, you’ll notice that her lips are painted a bright shade of red—no doubt, a nod to the Red (Taylor’s Version) album and era that is up for awards tonight.

Taylor Swift was particularly excited about this year’s Grammy Awards because she was nominated for Song of the Year for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film). In an emotional Instagram story post following the 2023 Grammy Award nominations release, Swift wrote, “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but All Too Well 10 is the song I am the most proud of, out of anything I’ve ever written.”

Taylor swift is nominated for four Grammy Awards this year, including Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Country Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Swift has been nominated for the Song of the Year award six times before but has yet to take home the Grammy for the category. Swift went on to say, “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting…it’s momentous and surreal”.

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll know that the All Too Well singer builds an entire aesthetic around each of her album eras. Over the past six months, we’ve been able to experience the fashion of the Midnight’s era which has been dominated by a mix of deep hues, sequins and vintage-looking sweaters. Taylor Swift’s look for this year’s Grammy Awards is in line perfectly with this album era. We can expect to get a more complete look at the fashion surrounding her newest album when she sets off on tour this spring.