Taylor Swift Looks Like a Walking Flower Garden at the Golden Globes

All right, Taylor Swift fans, now is your time. Many of us were skeptical the singer would even walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but she did, and she looks damn good. Taylor Swift’s 2020 Golden Globes look is a perfect ensemble for the star. Not only is it a gorgeous gown, but the singer’s look is also a little bit kitschy. Looking like a literal flower garden, Taylor Swift has blessed us all with yet another beautiful red carpet ensemble.

The singer stepped in front of the cameras (with that smirk, by the way!!) wearing a stunning Etro gown. The blues and yellows played so well together, creating a landscape of floral beauty. Forget The Secret Garden—There’s a new girl walking through the flowers, and her name is Taylor Swift. The gown also featured a sexy little cut-out in the bodice. I love a good game of peek-a-boo, don’t you?!

Taylor Swift didn’t just bring her A-game with the gown, though. With lashes taller than I am and a subtle light pink lip color, the singer’s beauty look truly complimented the floral gown. Plus, her dangly earrings brought out the gorgeous blues of the Etro dress and added the perfect amount of extra glam to the entire ensemble.

Our girl Tay is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “Beautiful Ghosts”—a song she and Andrew Lloyd Weber wrote for the film Cats. While Swift isn’t nominated for her role in Cats (let’s not get started on that one), at least she’s nominated for something. Plus, she showed up on the red carpet, which is a blessing in and of itself.