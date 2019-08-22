Taylor Swift’s ‘Good Morning America’ Performance Was Super Nostalgic & Swifties Are Living

She’s ready! Taylor Swift’s Good Morning America performance videos prove that she is fully ready for this Lover era. On Thursday, Aug. 22 –Taylor performed in Central Park for GMA and her set was a lovely mix of her new sound and some epic nostalgia. Not only did she perform the two lead singles from Lover, “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down”– she threw in “Shake It Off” from 2014’s 1989.

Taylor looked sparkly and refreshing AF wearing some gorgeous pink sequin shorts, a sheer pink top and a bold red lip. She also revealed some super interesting news about what she’ll be up to in 2020. “The Archer” songstress told GMA’s Robin Roberts that she will be working on re-recording ALL of the songs from her first five albums–Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989.

After her feud with music executive Scooter Braun, we learned that Taylor–unfortunately, doesn’t own her masters. Since Braun–whom she accused of bullying and trying to control her owns them, he can do whatever he wants with her original records and also make a profit off of them. Taylor revealed,

Yeah, that’s true [I’m re-recording some of my old music], and it’s something I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020—so next year—I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it. Because I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. Yeah, it’s next year [I’ll start doing that]. It’s right around the corner. I’m going to be busy. I’m really excited.

It looks like Taylor channeled her excitement into her bubbly performance. Check out the videos below.