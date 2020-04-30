Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy Has Us Ready for Fairy Godmother Tay

When Taylor Swift approves, you know you’re in a good place. Thankfully, Taylor Swift’s reaction to Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik is just as reassuring. Taylor, who is one of Gigi’s closest friends, is apparently on board with the pair starting a family. You love to see it.

While Taylor, 30, and Zayn, 27, have actually worked together in the past—stream “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” if you dare—there was no telling whether the Grammy-winning songstress felt good about the former One Direction star taking that next big step with her friend. But according to a source with Us Weekly, Taylor “approves.”

It’d be hard not to, knowing that Gigi and Zayn’s relationship has held strong despite their breaks. The pair rekindled their five-year relationship in Jan. 2020, when they were spotted out together in New York City following rumors that they’d reconnected over the Christmas holiday. That about adds up, since now sources are saying that Gigi is already 20 weeks pregnant with her and Zayn’s first child.

“She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” a source told Us Weekly when the news first broke. A second source added, “It’s clear that [Zayn] and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Good thing Zayn’s worked his way into Taylor’s good graces over the years. “Zayn likes Taylor and always has,” said Us Weekly’s source. “He respects her a lot as a musical artist.” After working together in 2016, Zayn even revealed that he thinks she’s “cool.”

“I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard,” Zayn told The Fader in 2017. “That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”

Perhaps cool enough to be godmother? We’ll see!