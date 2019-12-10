Taylor Swift Fully Forgot The Lyrics To Her Own Song At The Jingle Bell Ball

Taylor Swift performed at the 2019 Capital Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday night, and surprise! She completely forgot the words to one of her own songs, “22.” But don’t worry—it wasn’t that cringeworthy, because her stans simply filled in the words for her. This video of Taylor Swift forgetting the lyrics to “22” is truly something else.

Taylor Swift was one of the most-anticipated artists to perform at the Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend in London, long with her ex Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Stormzy and more. Considering all the controversy involving her music catalog, fans were definitely excited to see Taylor close out the show and perform some of her most beloved hits. For the most part, her show went as planned—she wore a festive all-white outfit, knee-high boots included. She sang a few tracks from her most recent album Lover, including the title track, “You Need to Calm Down,” “London Boy” and “ME!”. She also performed a couple of older songs, though, and the audience was taken for a loop when Taylor forgot the words to one of them. The song is from 2012, which feels like forever ago, so maybe you can’t blame her?

Taylor was in the middle of performing “22” when the mishap took place. The lyrics include these lines: “It seems like one of those nights / We ditch the whole scene / And end up dreamin’ / Instead of sleeping.” But when Taylor is supposed to say “ditch the whole scene,” she just kinda mumbles along instead.

A fan recorded the incident and posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, you can hear the fan literally screaming at the top of her lungs in shock when Taylor forgets the words. “SHE FORGOT THE WORDS I CANNOT BREATHE,” she captioned the video.

Luckily, Taylor’s fans in the audience sang the words for her. If you weren’t paying close attention, you might not even notice that she stumbled! According to Twitter, this isn’t the first time that she’s forgotten the words to “22.” But, like, her fans get it.

All in all, the consensus is that Taylor is human like the rest of us. She pulled it off as smoothly as possible!