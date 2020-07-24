The 50 Best Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ Lyrics to Put as Your Instagram Captions Now

It’s hard to choose the best Taylor Swift Folklore lyrics for Instagram captions. Like the seven albums before it, Folklore is filled with personal lyrics about love, loss and heartbreak that make us feel like Swift has read every page of our diaries and turned it into an album. But before we discuss the best Taylor Swift Folklore lyrics, let’s break down what Swift has said about Folklore so far.

Swift confirmed Folklore, her eighth studio album, on Thursday, July 23, with a surprise announcement on her Instagram. In her announcement, Swift explained that she wrote and recorded the whole album, which consists of 16 tracks, while in isolation for the past four months. Folklore comes less than a year after the release of Swift’s seventh album, Lover, in November 2019. Folklore also comes after Swift cancelled the dates of her tour for her seventh album, Lover Fest, which was set to begin in Brazil in July. She referenced her free time in her Instagram caption.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” she wrote. “Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

However, those expecting Folklore to be like Swift’s recent pop albums were in for a surprise. The album, which has been marketed as alternative, consists of mostly slow, gut-wrenching ballad. This makes for the best Taylor Swift Folklore lyrics to be some of the best of her entire career. In an Instagram post after the release of Folklore, Swift explained that the album is inspired by both her own life and the life of those she knows. “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness,” she wrote. “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now.”

As for the best Taylor Swift Folklore lyrics for Instagram captions, we looked back at Swift’s most personal and heartbreaking lyrics from from the album to add to your social media. From the confusion of “Cardigan” to the sadness of “Exile,” read p on the best Taylor Swift Folklore lyrics.

“The 1” Lyrics

“I’m doing good, I’m on some new shit”

“We never painted by the numbers, baby / But we were making it count”

“If you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow”

“Cardigan” Lyrics

“When you are young, they assume you know nothing”

“I felt like I was an old cardigan / Under someone’s bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite”

“You drew stars around my scars / But now I’m bleedin'”

“I knew you’d miss me once the thrill expired.”

“The Last Great American Dynasty” Lyrics

“There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen”

“Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been”

“She had a marvelous time ruining everything”

“Exile (Feat. Bon Iver)” Lyrics

“It took you five whole minutes / To pack us up and leave me with it”

“I’m not your problem anymore / So who am I offending now?”

“All this time / We always walked a very thin line”

“My Tears Ricochet” Lyrics

“Even on my worst day, did I deserve, babe / All the hell you gave me?”

“If I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?”

“We gather stones, never knowing what they’ll mean / Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring”

“You can aim for my heart, go for blood But you would still miss me in your bones”

“Mirrorball” Lyrics

“When I break, it’s in a million pieces”

“I’m still a believer, but I don’t know why”

“I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight”

“Seven” Lyrics

“Just like a folk song / Our love will be passed on”

“Cross my heart, won’t tell no other”

“Love you to the Moon and to Saturn”

“August” Lyrics

“Your back beneath the sun / Wishin’ I could write my name on it”

“So much for summer love and saying “us” / ‘Cause you weren’t mine to lose”

“Back when I was livin’ for the hope of it all”

“This Is Me Trying” Lyrics

“I got wasted like all my potential”

“My words shoot to kill when I’m mad”

“I was so ahead of the curve, the curve became a sphere”

“Illicit Affairs” Lyrics

“That’s the thing about illicit affairs / And clandestine meetings and longing stares”

“You showed me colors you know I can’t see with anyone else”

“You taught me a secret language I can’t speak with anyone else”

“Invisible String” Lyrics

“Time, mystical time / Cutting me open, then healing me fine”

“Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire”

“Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven”

“Mad Woman” Lyrics

“Does a scorpion sting when fighting back? They strike to kill, and you know I will”

“Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy”

“I’m taking my time / ‘Cause you took everything from me”

“Epiphany” Lyrics

“With you I serve, with you I fall down”

“Some things you just can’t speak about”

“Only twenty minutes to sleep / But you dream of some epiphany”

“Betty” Lyrics

“The worst thing that I ever did / Was what I did to you”

“Would you have me? Would you want me? Would you tell me to go fuck myself?”

“A figment of my worst intentions”

“Peace” Lyrics

“The devil’s in the details, but you got a friend in me”

“I’d give you my sunshine, give you my best / But the rain is always gonna come if you’re standin’ with me”

“I would die for you in secret”

“Hoax” Lyrics

“Your faithless love’s the only hoax I believe in”

“Don’t want no other shade of blue but you / No other sadness in the world would do”

“You knew you won so what’s the point of keeping score?”

