7 ‘Folklore’-Inspired Outfits To Wear While Listening To Taylor Swift’s New Album On Repeat

I’m taking the shortest of breaks from blasting Folklore on repeat to hit you with a bit of Swifty-approved style inspo. Not sure what I mean? I’m talking about all of Taylor Swift’s incredible Folklore fashion choices, of course! With one promo photoshoot, album cover and music video, Swift has me buying tons of new pieces for my wardrobe, from cardigans (duh) to vintage-inspired nightgowns to lacy-sleeved sundresses.

If you’re as big a Folklore fan as I am, you’ve no doubt watched the “Cardigan” music video tons of times—and if you watched during the midnight premiere, you might’ve been cozied up in your own old, worn-in pajamas, wondering why you didn’t look nearly as cute as Swift in her vintage white nightie. This is exactly what happened to me, and as I vowed to myself to invest in the bougie nightgown I deserved, I decided to see what other fashion moments from Folklore I could copy while I was at it. Ever a fashion icon, Swift definitely delivered.

With August right around the corner, Swift served up some end-of-summer ‘fits as well as some great options for transitioning into fall, too. I’m talking sweet white lace sundresses contrasted by oversized denim jackets, cozy cardigans for transitional layering and long plaid coats I’ll definitely be stocking up on come autumn. Read on for a look at the top Folklore fashion trends so far, and ways to shop each one to channel your inner songstress.

1. Cozy Cardigan

OK, this one goes without saying! “Cardigan” is the first single off the album, as well as the first music video, which I’ve already binge-watched upwards of 50 times. Cropped, fitted cardis were already a huge fall 2020 trend, but Swift’s new album makes a case for chunky, oversized varsity cardigans as well, and I’m ready to stock up.

If you really want to commit to the Folklore fashion sense, you’ll shop The “Cardigan” + Digital Standard Album directly from Swift’s merch site.

If you want something a little more subtle, though, a classic chunky knit cardi like the SySea Button Down Cardigan is a great choice to work into your end-of-summer/early fall wardrobe.

2. Patterned Sundress

We can only see the back of this dress, but I can almost guarantee it’s a sweet little sundress. What else would one wear to frolic in a field and sing folky love songs? Swift’s dress has a checkered pattern not unlike this summer’s popular gingham trend, so there are tons of options to choose from when recreating this look.

For a short and sweet fit, this Twist Front Knot Back Skater Dress is a perfect choice.

If you prefer something longer and flower, this Free People Beach Club Maxi Dress is just the ticket. I love the sunny yellow gingham!

3. LWD (Long White Dress)

In this image, we see Swift layering a plain white sweater (shockingly, not a cardigan?!) over what looks to be a boho LWD, or Long White Dress with some swoon-worthy texture.

I love that Swift’s white dress had some texture, and the Line & Dot Becky Summer Midi Dress totally nails the look. We don’t see the top of Swift’s dress, but I think she’d approve of this square neckline and gathered waist.

Why yes, I do plan on buying this Ivory Lace Tiered Maxi Dress and having my own Folklore-inspired photoshoot. Thanks for asking!

4. Lacy Shoulders

Swift better tell fans who makes the dress she wears on the Folklore album cover, because those lacy sleeves are everything! to! me! Excuse me while I work on my braided space buns so I can copy this look from head to toe.

This Bdcoco V Neck Maxi Dress is so beautiful, and the lace sleeve detailing is definitely Folklore-friendly.

For a shorter option, this Torrid White Lace & Crochet Button Front Dress is a total dream. I’d definitely copy the model and pair it with some neutral booties!

5. Vintage Nightie

The nightgown Swift wears throughout the “Cardigan” music video is so gorgeous, I might just have to copy the style while out and about, too! What’s the point of wearing a cute nightgown only to sleep?

The 1 For U has so many beautiful vintage-inspired nightgowns available on Amazon, including this Ruby 100% Cotton Victorian Sleeveless Nightgown, complete with thick tank straps and lace detailing.

Another favorite by The 1 For U is the Rebecca 100% Cotton Long Nightgown With Pockets, because of course, everything is better with pockets!

6. Borrowed Jacket

The oversized, long plaid coat Swift wears in the album’s promo photos is officially the center of my fall fashion moodboard. So good! And a cozy way to stay stylish when the cold weather eventually hits. Is it borrowed from her BF Joe? I wonder…

I fully plan on snuggling up in the Avec Les Filled Plaid Double Face Coat and listening to Folklore for the next few months. Autumn can’t come soon enough!

If you want something slightly shorter, this Sam Edelman Notch Collar Plaid Coat comes in the most gorgeous mustard hue. A huge player in my autumn color palette, and Taylor Swift’s, too.

7. Oversized Denim

Last but not least, a return to the Folklore album cover, on which Swift reveals those lacy sleeves by shedding what appears to be an oversized black denim jacket with plaid inner lining. I can’t guarantee I’ll find anything with a similar lining, but at the very least I can buy a black denim jacket ASAP.

I can’t totally tell if Swift’s jacket is jet-black or more of a faded black denim hue (damn you, black-and-white filter!) so I’m including one of each option. The above is the UTNISAN Oversized Jean Jacket, a must-have for end-of-summer layering as we move into fall.

If a lighter-wash black denim is what you seek, then the Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket, available in straight and plus sizes, will be more your speed.

