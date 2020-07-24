StyleCaster
7 ‘Folklore’-Inspired Outfits To Wear While Listening To Taylor Swift’s New Album On Repeat

Bella Gerard
Photo: Taylor Swift Store. gebhartyler/Unsplash.

I’m taking the shortest of breaks from blasting Folklore on repeat to hit you with a bit of Swifty-approved style inspo. Not sure what I mean? I’m talking about all of Taylor Swift’s incredible Folklore fashion choices, of course! With one promo photoshoot, album cover and music video, Swift has me buying tons of new pieces for my wardrobe, from cardigans (duh) to vintage-inspired nightgowns to lacy-sleeved sundresses.

If you’re as big a Folklore fan as I am, you’ve no doubt watched the “Cardigan” music video tons of times—and if you watched during the midnight premiere, you might’ve been cozied up in your own old, worn-in pajamas, wondering why you didn’t look nearly as cute as Swift in her vintage white nightie. This is exactly what happened to me, and as I vowed to myself to invest in the bougie nightgown I deserved, I decided to see what other fashion moments from Folklore I could copy while I was at it. Ever a fashion icon, Swift definitely delivered.

With August right around the corner, Swift served up some end-of-summer ‘fits as well as some great options for transitioning into fall, too. I’m talking sweet white lace sundresses contrasted by oversized denim jackets, cozy cardigans for transitional layering and long plaid coats I’ll definitely be stocking up on come autumn. Read on for a look at the top Folklore fashion trends so far, and ways to shop each one to channel your inner songstress.

1. Cozy Cardigan

OK, this one goes without saying! “Cardigan” is the first single off the album, as well as the first music video, which I’ve already binge-watched upwards of 50 times. Cropped, fitted cardis were already a huge fall 2020 trend, but Swift’s new album makes a case for chunky, oversized varsity cardigans as well, and I’m ready to stock up.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Taylor Swift Store.

The Cardigan + Digital Standard Album $49
buy it

If you really want to commit to the Folklore fashion sense, you’ll shop The “Cardigan” + Digital Standard Album directly from Swift’s merch site.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

SySea.

SySea Button Down Cardigan $32.98
buy it

If you want something a little more subtle, though, a classic chunky knit cardi like the SySea Button Down Cardigan is a great choice to work into your end-of-summer/early fall wardrobe.

 

2. Patterned Sundress

We can only see the back of this dress, but I can almost guarantee it’s a sweet little sundress. What else would one wear to frolic in a field and sing folky love songs? Swift’s dress has a checkered pattern not unlike this summer’s popular gingham trend, so there are tons of options to choose from when recreating this look.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Floerns.

Floerns Twist Front Skater Dress $24.99
buy it

For a short and sweet fit, this Twist Front Knot Back Skater Dress is a perfect choice.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Free People.

Free People Beach Club Maxi Dress $188
buy it

If you prefer something longer and flower, this Free People Beach Club Maxi Dress is just the ticket. I love the sunny yellow gingham!

 

3. LWD (Long White Dress)

In this image, we see Swift layering a plain white sweater (shockingly, not a cardigan?!) over what looks to be a boho LWD, or Long White Dress with some swoon-worthy texture.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Line & Dot.

Line & Dot Becky Summer Midi Dress $115
buy it

I love that Swift’s white dress had some texture, and the Line & Dot Becky Summer Midi Dress totally nails the look. We don’t see the top of Swift’s dress, but I think she’d approve of this square neckline and gathered waist.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Torrid.

Ivory Lace Tiered Maxi Dress $66.85
buy it

Why yes, I do plan on buying this Ivory Lace Tiered Maxi Dress and having my own Folklore-inspired photoshoot. Thanks for asking!

 

4. Lacy Shoulders

Swift better tell fans who makes the dress she wears on the Folklore album cover, because those lacy sleeves are everything! to! me! Excuse me while I work on my braided space buns so I can copy this look from head to toe.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Bdcoco

Bdcoco V Neck Maxi Dress $43.99
buy it

This Bdcoco V Neck Maxi Dress is so beautiful, and the lace sleeve detailing is definitely Folklore-friendly.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Torrid

Torrid White Lace Dress $52.85
buy it

For a shorter option, this Torrid White Lace & Crochet Button Front Dress is a total dream. I’d definitely copy the model and pair it with some neutral booties!

 

5. Vintage Nightie

The nightgown Swift wears throughout the “Cardigan” music video is so gorgeous, I might just have to copy the style while out and about, too! What’s the point of wearing a cute nightgown only to sleep?

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

The 1 For U.

Ruby Sleeveless Nightgown $44.99
buy it

The 1 For U has so many beautiful vintage-inspired nightgowns available on Amazon, including this Ruby 100% Cotton Victorian Sleeveless Nightgown, complete with thick tank straps and lace detailing.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

The 1 For U.

Rebecca Long Nightgown $44.99
buy it

Another favorite by The 1 For U is the Rebecca 100% Cotton Long Nightgown With Pockets, because of course, everything is better with pockets!

 

 

6. Borrowed Jacket

The oversized, long plaid coat Swift wears in the album’s promo photos is officially the center of my fall fashion moodboard. So good! And a cozy way to stay stylish when the cold weather eventually hits. Is it borrowed from her BF Joe? I wonder…

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Avec Les Filles.

Avec Les Filled Plaid Double Face Coat $229
buy it

I fully plan on snuggling up in the Avec Les Filled Plaid Double Face Coat and listening to Folklore for the next few months. Autumn can’t come soon enough!

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Sam Edelman.

Sam Edelman Notch Collar Plaid Coat $220
buy it

If you want something slightly shorter, this Sam Edelman Notch Collar Plaid Coat comes in the most gorgeous mustard hue. A huge player in my autumn color palette, and Taylor Swift’s, too.

 

7. Oversized Denim

Last but not least, a return to the Folklore album cover, on which Swift reveals those lacy sleeves by shedding what appears to be an oversized black denim jacket with plaid inner lining. I can’t guarantee I’ll find anything with a similar lining, but at the very least I can buy a black denim jacket ASAP.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

UTNISAN.

UTNISAN Oversized Jean Jacket $39.99
buy it

I can’t totally tell if Swift’s jacket is jet-black or more of a faded black denim hue (damn you, black-and-white filter!) so I’m including one of each option. The above is the UTNISAN Oversized Jean Jacket, a must-have for end-of-summer layering as we move into fall.

STYLECASTER | Taylor Swift Folklore Fashion

Wild Fable.

Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket $32
buy it

If a lighter-wash black denim is what you seek, then the Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket, available in straight and plus sizes, will be more your speed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

