Taylor Swift Announced a Surprise Album That’s Coming Out in Less Than 24 Hours

…Are you ready for Taylor Swift’s Folklore album? Swifties were surprised on Thursday, July 23, when Swift took to her Instagram to announce her eighth studio album, Folklore. The announcement came less than a year after the release of Swift’s most recent album, Lover, which debuted in August 2919.

In her announcement, Swift explained that she decided to release Folklore as a surprise because of how uncertain the world is at the moment. Swift also revealed that she wrote and recorded the whole album, which consists of 16 songs, while in isolation. Her collaborators for Folklore include musicians Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff, who has also collaborated with Swift on her past three albums: Lover, Reputation and 1989. Folklore‘s release also comes after Swift postponed Lover Fest, her world tour for Lover that would’ve started on Saturday, July 18, in São Paulo, Brazil.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," Swift captioned a black and white Instagram photo of her in a forest. "Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)."

She continued, “The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

Ahead are all details fans need to know about Taylor Swift’s Folklore album.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album release date

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album will be released at midnight on Friday, July 24. The date, as Swift would have it, adds up to the singer’s favorite number: 13. (7 + 2 + 4 = 13.)

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album track list

The standard version of Taylor Swift’s Folklore album will consist of 16 songs. The physical deluxe version of the album, however, will have a bonus track titled “the lakes.” Folklore is also Swift’s fourth album to not have a song that’s the title of album after Taylor Swift, 1989 and Reputation.

See Taylor Swift’s Folklore album track list below.

“The 1”

“Cardigan”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“Exile (Feat. Bon Iver)”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Mirrorball”

“Seven”

“August”

“This Is Me Trying”

“Illicit Affairs”

“Invisible String”

“Mad Woman”

“Epiphany”

“Betty”

“Peace”

“Hoax”

“The Lakes” (Bonus Track)

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album cover

According to Swift’s website, the album cover for the standard version of Folklore is the same photo that she posted in her Instagram announcement. The photo, which is in black and white, features Swift, dressed in a large coat with her hands in her pocket, as she looks up at the sky.

However, Swift also has eight other album covers for the deluxe version of Folklore in honor of the eight albums she’s released so far. Each deluxe album has its own title and uses a different black-and-white photo of Swift in nature. Below are the eight Taylor Swift Folklore album deluxe titles:

“in the trees”

“in the weeds”

“meet me behind the mall”

“betty’s garden”

“stolen lullabies”

“hide-and-seek”

“running like water”

“the clandestine meetings”

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album first single

The first single from Taylor Swift’s Folklore album is a track titled “Cardigan.” In the announcement of her single, Swift revealed that she also wrote and directed the music video for “Cardigan,” which will debut on Thursday, July 23. Along with thanking the team behind the music video, Swift also revealed that the music video shoot was overseen by a medical inspector to keep the crew safe. The singer also confirmed that she did her own hair, makeup and styling for the shoot.

The music video for "Cardigan" will premiere tonight, which Swift wrote and directed. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and Swift even did her own hair, makeup, and styling.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album photoshoot

Before her Folklore announcement, Swift took to her Instagram with several cryptic photos from the album’s photoshoot. The pictures included shots of trees in an empty quiet forest. The photographer for Taylor Swift’s Folklore album was Beth Garrabant.