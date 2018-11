Object Of Desire

Taylor Swift “Fearless” CD, $19, at cduniverse.com

Reason #1

Because Taylor Swift is one of the few country stars to seamlessly cross over into mainstream pop without batting a well-mascara-ed eyelash.

Reason #2

Because the telegenic young singer took one of the top honors last night at the Academy of Country Music Awards–best album.

Reason #3

Because we can’t stop listening to “Love Story” on full volume in the office–and we’re not ashamed of it.