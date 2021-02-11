Taylor Swift’s Just Revealed Her ‘Fearless’ Release Date in a Secret Message Decoded by Fans

An Easter egg queen, y’all. Taylor Swift’s Fearless release date was included in a hidden message when she announced the completion of the re-recorded version of the album—and, of course, fans already decoded the message on social media.

The 31-year-old folklore singer shared the big news about her re-recorded version of Fearless on Thursday, February 11 in an appearance on Good Morning America. During her video message, Swift revealed she officially “finished recording all of Fearless” again and that the new version of her album will be coming out “soon.” But how soon?

Well, for starters, fans can already expect to hear the new version of “Love Story” on February 12 at midnight. “I’m so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I’m putting out my version of my song “Love Story,” which was originally on my album Fearless,” she told GMA. The “Exile” singer went on to share details about her re-recorded version of Fearless on social media, where she posted a lengthy statement about the process of re-recording all of her old music following the multi-million dollar acquisition (and later re-selling) of her Big Machine Label masters by Scooter Braun.

There was something peculiar about her message, though. The statement was written entirely in lower case, except for ten letters that spelled out “APRIL NINTH.” You can see Swift’s entire statement on Instagram above, but a part of it reads: “This process has been more fulfilling and emoTional than i could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music. i Hope you’ll like this first outing as much as i liked traveling back in time to recreate it.”

Fans swarmed social media as soon as they picked up on the clue, speculating that Fearless (taylor’s version) will be released on April 9, 2021. “april ninth is the whole thing 🙂 release date for the album,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Swift’s re-recorded version of Fearless follows her surprise albums folklore and evermore, which were released in July 2020 and December 2020, respectively.

