Watch: Taylor Swift Discusses Fashion with Zanna Roberts Rassi

Pop country crooner Taylor Swift is largely known for two things when it comes to fashion: wearing the color red (in honor of her last album), and her penchant for donning stripes and polka dots. To promote the line of casual-but-cute shoes and dresses she co-designed with Keds, the singer sat down with Marie Claire senior fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi to talk a bit more in-depth about how she views style.

“I love following fashion, but for me it’s like, sometimes the new trend is that everyone is dressing like a motorcycle driver, or they’re wearing a scuba suit,” Swift explains. “And it doesn’t really apply to my life. So I just take what applies to my life.”

That makes sense. She goes on to discuss how a polka dot Oscar de la Renta sweater she wore for a performance and a vintage dress from the 1950s inspired her designs for Keds. Watch Taylor talk style above!

