Links to Click: Taylor Swift Crashes a Fan’s Party, Leo Dances at Coachella, More

1. Serious question: How does Taylor Swift have time for anything? She crashed a superfan’s bridal party, bringing her (among other things) a KitchenAid mixer as a gift. Classy. [Cosmopolitan]

2. Mint, mint, everywhere! Spring’s most popular (and prettiest!) shade is everywhere, including in these 10 amazing nail polishes. [Beauty High]

3. Oh, Lady Gaga. The pop star told Porter magazine that when she tapes her face back every morning, it’s a form of meditation. [SFGate]

4. One Coachella-goer tattooed the word “selfie” inside her lip. This can’t be true … except that it totally is. [Jezebel]

5. Oprah is all about some gardening right now, and she’s really good at it. Here’s how to get your roses to look perfect like hers. [The Vivant]

6. Ouch! The Season Seven premiere of “Mad Men” saw the show’s lowest ratings since 2008. [Just Jared]

7. Beach waves are in for spring, and here are seven super-easy ways to get them (sans salt water!) [Daily Makeover]

8. Leonardo DiCpario was spotted “dancing” at Coachella, and we guarantee it’s the best thing you’ll see all day. [Robo Shayka]