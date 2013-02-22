Taylor Swift: I’m Okay With My Famous Ex-Boyfriends Writing Songs About Me

Although Taylor Swift has gotten a considerable amount of flack from fans and critics alike for her now-tiresome practice of cryptically referencing famous ex-boyfriends in her songs (including John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal), she’s apparently completely comfortable with them doing the same if they so choose.

In an interview with InStyle UK, Swift stated: “If I’m gonna write songs about my exes they can write songs about me. That’s how it works. I’m not gonna complain about it. I’m not gonna sit there and say, ‘I’m the only one who can write songs about this relationship.’ It’s fair game.”

While we tend to think her less-than-subtle lyrics are a brilliant marketing strategy to keep all of new music firmly in the press (and keep fans guessing), we do wish she’d be a little bit more creative. Hopefully, one of her exes (we’re looking at you, Harry Styles) will truly give her a taste of her own medicine and air some of her dirty laundry through their music. One of her many ex-boyfriends, Joe Jonas, previously referenced Swift in The Jonas Brothers’ hit song “Much Better,” stating, “Now I’m done with super stars, and all the tears on her guitar,” a direct allusion to one of Swift’s first number one songs.

What do you thin: Does this legitimize Swift’s choices to use her personal life as direct inspiration, or should she keep her mouth shut about her many men?