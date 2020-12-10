Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Married After Seeing This Teaser for Her New Music Video

People are freaking out over this Taylor Swift Evermore marriage theory. It all started when the singer, 30, shocked fans on Thursday, December 10, by announcing the surprise release of her ninth studio album, Evermore. As part of her announcement, Swift also revealed that one of the album’s songs, “Willow,” would be getting a music video to accompany the album’s drop at midnight, December 11. She teased the music video by sharing a still from the shoot on social media, and let’s just say it sent fans into a frenzy—but not just because they were getting new music. The photo seemed to support fan theories that Swift might be married or engaged to her boyfriend of four years.

Now, Swift’s fans have speculated that the “Betty” singer has taken the next step in her relationship with Joe Alwyn for ages, and the release of her July 2020 album, Folklore, only continued to stoke their theories. Songs like “The Lakes,” which appeared on a deluxe version of Folklore, had fans convinced that Swift was engaged to Alwyn, and a recent snippet from her re-recording of “Love Story” might have confirmed that “baby just said yes.” But nothing has ever looked quite as obvious as the music video still from “Willow” that Swift shared on Twitter and Instagram to announce Evermore, her new album set to consist of 15 tracks.

In the photo, Swift is wearing what could be interpreted as a wedding dress. While fans certainly think she looks bridal, Swift’s dress *technically* isn’t an official wedding gown: She’s actually wearing Zimmermann’s Charm Star Slip Dress from their Fall 2020 collection, along with a flower crown “Princess Tiara” by Jennifer Behr. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that this is Swift’s subtle way of confirming that she’s married.

“People, I think she got married,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “This is def a wedding dress and the album is called #evermorealbum.” Another fan added, “CAN WE FINALLY ADMIT TAYLOR IS A MARRIED WOMAN?? shes literally in a wedding dress!!!”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what else the music video for “Willow” reveals once it drops at midnight on December 11. Until then, catch us digging into Swift’s interpretation of Evermore:

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

She continued, “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”