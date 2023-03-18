Taylor Swift Eras Tour Set List: See All the Songs She Perform From Her Past 10 Albums & Which Album She Sings the Least

Since she announced her tour last year, Swifties have had endless theories about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list and which of her 100-plus songs she’ll perform (and cut) on her tour. So what is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list? After months of guesses and anticipation, we have our answer.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth headlining concert tour following the Fearless Tour in 2009 and 2010; the Speak Now World Tour in 2011 and 2012; The Red Tour in 2013 and 2014; The 1989 World Tour in 2015; and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Swift was set to perform on her sixth concert tour, Lover Fest, in 2020, however the tour was postponed and eventually cancelled in February 2021 due to the current health crisis. “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” she wrote on her social media accounts. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” she wrote on her social media at the time. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Swift announced The Eras Tour in November 2022. The tour—which was announced less than two weeks after the release of her most recent album, Midnights—is a “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 10 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. Due to the current health crisis, Swift’s most recent four albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights—will be performed on tour for the first time on The Eras Tour.

But back to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list. So…what is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list? Read on for what we know about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list and the songs she performs during her 2023 concerts.

What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list?

What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list? Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list includes one song from her first album, Taylor Swift; five songs from her second album, Fearless; one song from her third album, Speak Now; four songs from her fourth album, Red; five songs from her fifth album, 1989; four songs from her sixth album, Reputation; six songs from her seventh album, Lover; seven songs from her eighth album, Folklore; five songs from her ninth album, Evermore; and seven songs from her 10th album, Midnights.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list also includes one mystery song from her discography that changes during each concert, which she performs acoustic between “Bad Blood” and “Tim McGraw.” For Swift’s first Eras Tour date at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, she performed “Mirrorball” from Folklore as her mystery song. See Taylor Swift’s full Eras Tour set list below.

Lover (2019)

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

Fearless (2008)

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Evermore (2020)

“Tis the Damn Season”

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Reputation (2017)

“…Ready for It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Speak Now (2010)

“Enchanted”

Red (2012)

“22”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Folklore (2020)

“Invisible String”

“Betty”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”/ “Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Cardigan”

1989 (2014)

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

Mystery Song (acoustic)

Taylor Swift (2006)

“Tim McGraw” (acoustic)

Midnights (2022)

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

Swift explained in an Instagram post announcing The Eras Tour in November 2022 that the tour will be a “journey through the musical eras” of her past 10 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can! Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic. I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming 🥰

In a TikTok comment in November 2022, Swift confirmed that “Delicate,” her third single from Reputation, will be on the set list for The Eras Tour. The confirmation came after a TikTok user named Alex posted a video of her singing along to 2018 clip of Swift performing “Delicate” on her Reputation Tour. “Petition to bring this back for eras tour,” the user wrote on the video. Swift responded in the comments with “Done.”

Given that Swift hasn’t had a tour to promote her most recent four albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights—fans expect The Eras Tour to lean more on these records, especially Midnights, which was released less than two weeks before Swift announced The Eras Tour. In an Instagram post in October 2022, Swift explained that Midnights consisted of 13 songs written in the “middle of the night.” “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.” She continued in a tweet at the time, “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights.”

At 3 a.m. ET on October 21, 2022, three hours after the release of Midnights, Swift announced that she released seven more songs as part of a deluxe version of the album titled Midnights (3am Edition). “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13,” she tweeted at the time. She accompanied the tweet with a post that explained that the time 3 a.m. means to her. “What keeps you up at night? It’s a momentary glimmer of distraction,” she wrote. “The tiniest notion of reminiscent thought that wanders off into wondering, the spark that lights a tinderbox of fixation. And now it is irreversible. The flame has caught. You’re wide awake.”

What are Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour dates?

What are Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour dates? The Eras Tour started in North America on March 17, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and ends on September 23, 2023, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. See Taylor Swift’s full The Eras dates below, including which opening act will perform at which date.

March 17, 2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)

March 18, 2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)

March 24, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

March 25, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

March 31, 2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

April 1, 2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 13, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

April 14, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 15, 2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 21, 2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 22, 2023— Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 23, 2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 28, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 29, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 30, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

May 5, 2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 6, 2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

May 7, 2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 12, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

May 13, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

May 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abram)

May 19, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

May 20, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

May 21, 2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 26, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

May 27, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 28, 2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, OWENN)

June 2, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (girl in red, OWENN)

June 3, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (girl in red, OWENN)

June 4, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

June 9, 2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 10, 2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, OWENN)

June 16, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 17, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, OWENN)

June 23, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 24, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, OWENN)

June 30, 2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 1, 2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 7, 2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 8, 2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 14, 2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 15, 2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

July 23, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

July 28, 2023 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

July 29, 2023 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

August 3, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

August 4, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, OWENN)

August 5, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)

August 8, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

August 9, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)

Who are Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour opening acts?

Taylor Swift’s The Eras opening acts include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and more artists. Two of Swift’s The Eras Tour opening acts have been featured on her songs: Haim, who was featured on the “No Body, No Crime” from Swift’s 2020 album Evermore; and Phoebe Bridgers, who was featured on “Nothing New” from her 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version). “I got this random text from Aaron Dessner that was really weirdly worded for him,” she said. “And I was like, ‘What the fuck is this?’ And as I was reading it, I [realised], ‘Oh, my God, it’s from Taylor Swift,'” Bridgers told Billboard in 2022. “We started texting about all kinds of stuff. It was just a total high. It felt like when you meet someone at a party and you’re in the corner all night being like, ‘Me too!’”.

See the full list of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour opening acts below.

Paramore

beabadoobee

Phoebe Bridgers

girl in red

MUNA

Haim

GAYLE

Gracie Abrams

OWENN

Where to buy Taylor Swift tickets

Where can fans buy Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour? Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour went on sale in November 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While Taylor Swift tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Resale prices for Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour have also decreased significantly since her tour went on sale in 2022. But don’t wait for them to sell out again. Read on for how to buy Taylor Swift tickets so you don’t miss The Eras Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Taylor Swift“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Eras Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Taylor Swift“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift tickets to The Eras Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

