Links to Click: Taylor Swift Covers Eminem, Glow-in-the-Dark Ice Cream, More

Today’s Internet readings offer us the irritating, the painfully embarrassing, and the truly fascinating. Read on!

1. Taylor Swift covered Eminem’s hit rap song “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile” while she was visiting a Pittsburgh radio station, and it’s just so, so embarrassing. [HuffPo]

2. There is glow-in-the-dark ice cream, which is awesome, except it costs $225 a scoop. [The Vivant]

3. Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer is in hot water again, this time for instituting a system of ranking employees on a bell curve, then firing those who fall on the low end. [Business Week]

4. “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland dishes on why you’ll never see her character Haley wearing glittery eye makeup. [Beauty High]

5. Ahh, the 80s. A glorious time of neon pants, oversize sweatshirts, and long trips to the local mall. [Gizmodo]

6. The chill is officially implanted into the air, and there are several cold weather skin mistakes you might be making that are ruining your complexion. [Daily Makeover]

7. The Isabel Marant x H&M shopping press party was last night. Here are the most entertaining editor tweets from the madness. [The Luxury Spot]

8. Here are the best flight attendant uniforms in American history, from the likes of Emilio Pucci and many more! [Racked]