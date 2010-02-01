Taylor Swift Drops and Breaks Her Grammy

Taylor Swift rocked out the Grammys Sunday night with a whopping four awards to tote home. However it turns out the fourth was too much to hold, and paps caught an embarrassing shot of Taylor dropping it! We’re linking to the pic below.

At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift scored the gramophone for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Fearless, Best Country Female Vocal Performance, and Best Country Song for “White Horse.”

Before the Grammys broadcast, Swift told a reporter, “It’s wonderful to be at the Grammys, I’ve never won a Grammy before, so….” But on the red carpet after the show, her tune changed as she tried to juggle all four of her Grammys and lost her grip! Paps caught a shot of Taylor’s jaw-drop, as she realized there was nothing she could do to recover the award. View the photo (oops!), then come to see what happened when recent exes Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner had to face each other to promote their new movie Valentine’s Day!

Check out all the Grammy red carpet pics here!

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

