Taylor & Drake Might Release a Kanye & Kim Diss Track—It’s Something ‘Fans Will Want to Hear’

A surprising collab? Taylor Swift and Drake might be releasing new music together soon. As part of her Reputation re-recordings, the “Bad Blood” singer will team up with the “One Dance” rapper for a song that she wrote at the height of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

A source told The Sun that Taylor was contemplating including the track in her re-release. “Taylor has pivoted her focus to re-recording Reputation and she has come across this song she made with Drake, which never saw the light of day,” the source said. “She knows that everyone is going to think it is about KimYe because it was her row with them, which inspired a lot of Reputation. But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place. It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording. Obviously, she is totally over the whole thing now but this is one which fans will want to hear.”

Kanye and Taylor’s beef first started at the fated 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech. Apologies were made and the feud seemed to die down until 2016. The feud was reportedly instigated after Kim released a snippet of a conversation on Snapchat in 2016 between Taylor and her then-husband Kanye West where he shared a line of his song “Famous” to the referred to “Bad Blood” musician.“To all my Southside N—s that know me best, I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” to which Taylor replied, “That’s not mean!” However, Taylor was unaware of the line “I made that b**ch famous” according to her reps. Drake has reportedly been in a long-term beef with the DONDA artist as well.

Kim spoke about the feud on social media in 2020. “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kim tweeted. “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

A Hollywood Life report revealed that Kim has no hard feelings for the evermore singer who is releasing her new album Midnights on October 2021 which coincides with Kim’s birthday. A source told the outlet that Kim is “so glad all that bad blood is behind them” and that she, “doesn’t see this in any negative way whatsoever.” The source continued, “What happened in the past is the past” and that, “Kim has moved on from this a long time ago. She wishes Taylor nothing but success and happiness.” The insider also confirmed that the KKW Beauty founder “really loves” Taylor’s music. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, but the diss track might still be directed at both ex-lovers.

