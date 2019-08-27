Taylor Swift Just Dragged Donald Trump During Her VMA ‘Video Of The Year’ Speech

Of course, she won Video of The Year for “You Need To Calm Down”. But Taylor Swift dragged Donald Trump during her VMAs speech so that was pretty much the highlight of everything for us. She brought her entire entourage on stage with her including her co-executive producer Todrick Hall who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Instead of just accepting her award–the Lover songstress used her platform to remind everyone of the Equality Act. She said in part

I just wanna say that this is a fan-voted award so thank you to the fans cause in this video, several points were made. You voting for this means you want a world where we are all treated equally regardless of who we love and how we identify. At the end of the YNTCD video, there is a petition for the Equality Act which basically says we all deserve equal rights. It now has half a million signatures which is 5 times the amount needed to get the White House to respond!

This is all very new for Swift who has not gotten political until now. In fact, she was silent about endorsing Hilary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential election. During the mid-terms in 2018– Taylor’s mindset changed. She took to Instagram saying,

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.

She recently explained her actions. “Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” she told Vogue, without directly mentioning Trump by name. “He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you. I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

It looks like Taylor is ready to name names.