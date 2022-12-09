Taylor Just Announced Her Directorial Debut With Searchlight Films—Here’s What We Know

It’s official. Taylor Swift is a film director! Searchlight Pictures announced that the “Love Story” singer will be making her directorial debut with their studio, and Swifties cannot wait for the film’s release.

On December 9, 2022, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield released a statement announcing the film, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Devoted Taylor Swift fans know that this isn’t Taylor’s first rodeo with filmmaking. As an actress, she starred in films like Valentine’s Day, Cats and recently, Amsterdam. However lately, Taylor directed and wrote the short film accompanying her song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien and debuted at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. The songwriter just won several MTV Video Music Awards for her short film ” She became the first solo artist to win “Best Direction” twice after she directed her music video for “The Man” in 2019. During her awards speech, she made a surprise announcement of the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. The short film was also submitted to the Academy Awards.

When is Taylor Swift’s film coming out? There is no set release date for the film, as the details are being kept under wraps according to Variety but we’re assured more details will be released closer to the date.

The Midnights artist just released her music video for her song “Bejeweled” and included so many fun Easter eggs for her fans to enjoy while watching.“Over the years my fans and I, we have this thing where they tease me a lot and I enjoy it,” she said fondly on the Tonight Show With Jimm Fallon. “One of the things they like to make fun of me for is the cryptic needing to plan things out. I think we’ve stopped pretending at this point.” The video starred her friends like Haim, Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Pat McGrath and Dita Von Tesse.

Taylor also has a busy 2023 coming up as she’s set to have her first stadium tour in over four years. The tour will feature opening artists like Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. The tickets sold out within hours and did not have a general sale due to the high influx of buyers.

On November 18, 2022, the “Anti-Hero” singer posted a statement on her Instagram stories about her Eras tour ticket sales. “It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in-house,” she wrote. “I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

She continued explaining the strenuous outcomes of her fans trying to attain tickets, “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

