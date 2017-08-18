Taylor Swift’s Social Media Purge Sparks Rumors of New Music

As one of the most followed people on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, Taylor Swift’s social media wipeout today, as well as the deletion of everything on her website, understandably sent the internet into complete meltdown. After ruling that the purge was too tactful for a hacker, fans came to one conclusion: It’s got to mean new music.

Since the 27-year-old went on a social media hiatus earlier this year, Swifties have been waiting with bated breath for a sign that the singer’s sixth album, otherwise known as TS6, is coming. They might have just gotten their sign.

Plus, Swift’s social media blackout isn’t the only piece of evidence hinting at new music. Shortly after it happened, a fan pointed out that, according to her DIRECTV schedule, Swift is set to appear on “Good Morning America” on August 31.

Considering that the MTV Video Music Awards are only nine days away, fans are also theorizing that Swift will perform her new single at the show. Given that the singer’s longtime rival, Katy Perry, is hosting the bash, fans are considering the show the perfect place for the two to bury the hatchet—much like how Swift surprised the world by performing with Nicki Minaj at the 2015 VMAs.

If the talk is true, Swift’s new music would fall in the exact timeline an Us Weekly source predicted in May.

“She’s aiming to release an album this fall,” the source said. “She’s continuing down the pop route because ‘1989’ was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album. She knows there’s a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She’s just excited to get back out there.”

The Grammy winner’s break from the public eye, including Friday’s social media wipeout, might also be a part of her plan. “You disappear for a year and then people are kind of hungry for it again,” the source said.

No word from Swift’s camp on whether her recent online activity (or lack thereof) means anything. Until then, we guess there’s nothing to do but join the internet in its epic freakout.