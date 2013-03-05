Links to Click: Taylor Swift Says She’s Only Dated Two Guys Since 2010, Major Celebrity Haircuts, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. According to Taylor Swift, she’s only dated two people since 2010—and has some choice words for her haters. [Vanity Fair]

2. We’ve all itched to pop an unsightly zit, so might as well learn how to do it safely. [Beauty High]

3. The boys in One Direction don’t fly publicly. Check out details on their lavish new aircraft. [The Vivant]

4. See 15 stars who have ditched their signature locks and chopped off their hair. [Daily Makeover]

5. There were quite a few fashion people on this years Forbes Billionaire’s List. Which one surprised you the most? [Forbes]

6. Martha Stewart took the stand to testify against Macy’s Inc. [WWD]

7. In case you missed Mila Kunis being absolutely awesome in an interview with a British reporter, watch it here. [Gawker]

8. Kim Kardashian may think she’s stylish, but all we see is that she’s uncomfortable in her designer duds. [The Cut]

9. The real reason Adrienne Maloof was fired from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” [Radar]

10. Kate Hudson, actress and mother of two, strips down for her Glamour cover. [Glamour]