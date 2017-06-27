Taylor Swift Debuts New Curly Blonde Hair While Going Makeup-Free

Thought you’d seen the last of Taylor Swift? Think again. After months (and we mean, months) of disappearing off the face of the planet, the 27-year-old made her grand return to the public eye—and she brought a new hairdo with her.

“Fresh start, fresh cut” seems to be the motto for the Grammy-winning singer, who came out of the woodworks to debut a brand-new head of curly blonde hair. Yup. OG Swifties will know that the country singer-turned-pop star’s natural locks are actually coiled ringlets. Well, it looks like Swift is throwing back to 2009—the year before she started going stick-straight everyday—and she’s ditching the makeup, too.

In a makeup-free video message to Oklahoma City Thunder player Russel Westbrook—who took home the trophy for NBA MVP at last night’s NBA Awards—Swift showed off her new curly locks while giving her basketball pro fan a sweet (and sarcastic) message.

“Remember I was the one who taught you to play basketball. I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops,” she joked. “I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said, ‘You just have to shake it off.'”

Think you’re a big Swift fan? Meet Westbrook. The NBA star has been super fan of Swift’s for years (just take a look at his Instagram videos), so we’re sure he was fangirling hard when he saw the singer on his screen.

We wonder what Westbrook thinks of Swift’s new curly do? Oh, who are we kidding? Any loyal Swiftie knows no Taylor hair move is a bad one. We might not be as big of Swifties as Westbrook, but that’s a mantra we can get behind. Loving the new do, Taylor.