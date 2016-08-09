The Latest Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Involves Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift’s Hair

Every move sweet down-home country gal-turned-possible Illuminati ringleader Taylor Swift makes is a conspiracy theory waiting to happen—even a seemingly innocuous hair tweak. Swift, who’s been flying under the radar for the past few weeks after finding herself on the wrong side of a Kimye feud, was seen on the streets of NYC and at a party in the Hamptons over the weekend with her hair in the sassy spiral curls of her twang-filled youth.

The implication of this change in hairstyle, according to the internet, is that Swift is signaling to her fans that she’ll soon be returning to her country roots with a new album that hearkens to the “Mean” days of yore. She does have a history of being awfully calculating, so it’s not out of line to suggest that what seems like a happenstance styling choice by the woman who changes her wardrobe with each new boyfriend is some kind of sign. Either way, fans are insisting the look is purposeful:

Only time, or perhaps Tom Hiddleston‘s brand new Instagram account, will tell.