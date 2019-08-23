Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals A Major Love Triangle Between The Singer & 2 Men

We’re really using those analytical skills and diving into this song. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn reveal means there was probably a love triangle between the pop star and the two actors. The revelation comes as Swift drops more songs and music videos from Lover.
Fans are going all-in hunting down easter eggs and clues to references to past songs and their visual companions. Swift and Alwyn may have started officially dating in the fall of 2016, but in her latest song, “Cruel Summer,” the songstress reveals she was falling for Alwyn long before then, actually back in summer. What was going on in Swift’s life at this point, you might be wondering? Well, she had a highly publicized, short-lived romance with Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. On her last album, Swift revealed that she first met The Favourite actor back at the 2016 Met Gala when she was with DJ Calvin Harris. On her latest album, Lover, Swift is getting even more vulnerable, revealing that she didn’t stop thinking about Alwyn for months. The most telling lyric that all but confirms this is when Swift sings the bridge,
I’m drunk in the back of a car, and I cried like a baby coming home from the bar, said I’m fine but it wasn’t true, I don’t want to keep secrets just to keep you, snuck in through the garden gate every night that summer just to seal my fate.
The drama just escalates from there. The “Cruel Summer” singer then notes in her lyrics the “worst thing” Alwyn could have “ever heard.” Meaning that while she was still seeing Hiddleston and displaying all sorts of affection, it would mean saying “I love you,” to Tom would have been the worst thing Alywn ever heard. What a doozy.
“Cruel Summer” isn’t, of course, the only song where Swift references her relationship with Alwyn. On “Paper Rings,” the singer croons, “I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this,” which seems to tell fans in the chorus that while Swift and Alywn remained friends following the Met Gala, it definitely turned into something more.
Then, there’s, of course, the ultimate clue. In the title song for the album, “Lover,” Swift sings, “I’ve loved you for three summers now but honey, I want them all.” Honestly? That just about says it all.
April 2006
Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2006
Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2006
Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2007
Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2007
Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2008
Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2008
Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2009
Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2009
Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2010
Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2010
Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2011
Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2015
Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2012
Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2013
Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2013
Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2014
Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2015
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2015
Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2016
Seen on the streets of Manhattan.
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2017
Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.
Photo:
Getty Images