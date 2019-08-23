StyleCaster
Share

Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals A Major Love Triangle Between The Singer & 2 Men

What's hot
StyleCaster

Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals A Major Love Triangle Between The Singer & 2 Men

Julia Teti
by
Taylor Swift
37 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

We’re really using those analytical skills and diving into this song. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn reveal means there was probably a love triangle between the pop star and the two actors. The revelation comes as Swift drops more songs and music videos from Lover.

Fans are going all-in hunting down easter eggs and clues to references to past songs and their visual companions. Swift and Alwyn may have started officially dating in the fall of 2016, but in her latest song, “Cruel Summer,” the songstress reveals she was falling for Alwyn long before then, actually back in summer. What was going on in Swift’s life at this point, you might be wondering? Well, she had a highly publicized, short-lived romance with Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. On her last album, Swift revealed that she first met The Favourite actor back at the 2016 Met Gala when she was with DJ Calvin Harris. On her latest album, Lover, Swift is getting even more vulnerable, revealing that she didn’t stop thinking about Alwyn for months. The most telling lyric that all but confirms this is when Swift sings the bridge,

I’m drunk in the back of a car, and I cried like a baby coming home from the bar, said I’m fine but it wasn’t true, I don’t want to keep secrets just to keep you, snuck in through the garden gate every night that summer just to seal my fate.

The drama just escalates from there. The “Cruel Summer” singer then notes in her lyrics the “worst thing” Alwyn could have “ever heard.” Meaning that while she was still seeing Hiddleston and displaying all sorts of affection, it would mean saying “I love you,” to Tom would have been the worst thing Alywn ever heard. What a doozy.

“Cruel Summer” isn’t, of course, the only song where Swift references her relationship with Alwyn. On “Paper Rings,” the singer croons, “I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this,” which seems to tell fans in the chorus that while Swift and Alywn remained friends following the Met Gala, it definitely turned into something more.

Then, there’s, of course, the ultimate clue. In the title song for the album, “Lover,” Swift sings, “I’ve loved you for three summers now but honey, I want them all.” Honestly? That just about says it all.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 37
Taylor Swift
April 2006

Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2006

Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2006

Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2007

Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2007

Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2008

Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2008

Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2009

Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2009

Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2009

Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2009

Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2010

Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
June 2010

Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
June 2010

Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2010

Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2011

Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2011

Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2011

Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2015

Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2012

Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2012

Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2012

Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2013

Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2013

Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2013

Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2014

Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2014

Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2014

Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2015

Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2015

Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2016

Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2016

Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2016

Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2016

Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2016

Seen on the streets of Manhattan.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
December 2017

Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Welp—Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Was Leaked Early Today & Fans Are Not Happy

Welp—Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Was Leaked Early Today & Fans Are Not Happy
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
Tags:
share