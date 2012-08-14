Today’s Strange News: Taylor Swift, Crocs & a DUI Arrest

Every once in awhile, a strange piece of news comes along that mystifies and intrigues us based on its bizarre nature. That piece of news today is about George Boedecker, a name that may be unknown to many of you. However, he’s the cofounder of a major brand that you definitely know: Crocs.

Yes, those Crocs. While they are actually incredibly comfortable, most people are repulsed at the mere sight of them (there are even a number of aggressive anti-Crocs websites). Regardless of how the fashionista inside you feels about them, they have sold like hot cakes over the years, making Mr. Boedecker very rich. Being as he’s sitting on tons of money, Boedecker spends his weekends tooling around in a new Porsche and getting plastered in Boulder, Colorado watering holes. This past Saturday, he was arrested for drunk driving after officers discovered him passed out at the wheel.

His defense was that his girlfriend had been driving but disappeared from the scene. He claimed she was “a really f*cking famous singer” and then asked the officer if he knew who Taylor Swift was. When they asked him where she had gone, he looked at the yard next door, and proclaimed “Nashville.”

Of all the people to use as your alibi, why would you pick the good-natured country girl who is dating a Kennedy? This just proves that money doesn’t buy class. Oh, and in case you were curious, the arrest report states he was wearing flip-flops and not Crocs.

[Image via Instagram]