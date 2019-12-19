Taylor Swift Burst Into Tears After Hearing Selena Gomez’s Songs About Justin Bieber’s ‘Abuse’

At this point, it’s common knowledge among Selena Gomez fans that her new singles are about her breakup with Justin Bieber. Her close pal Taylor Swift is so proud of her for making such honest music, and Selena just admitted that Taylor Swift cried at Selena’s songs about Justin Bieber and at the “abuse” and “emotional chaos” that inspired them.

Selena’s songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” both appear to be directly inspired by her breakup with Justin. In case you’ve forgotten, Selena was off-and-on with Justin for about 10 years, and he went on to marry Hailey Baldwin approximately two seconds after the final breakup. Although Justin and Hailey are reportedly unphased by the new singles, Selenators have been deeply moved by them, including her biggest fan of all, Taylor! Selena previously revealed that the singles had moved Taylor to tears, and in a new interview with KISS U.K., she recounted the entire story in full.

“I’ll never forget when I did play the video for ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look at Her Now’ at [Taylor’s] house with her parents, and it was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well so I was like, ‘Do you just maybe see the video?’ and she’s like, ‘Amazing, of course,'” Selena recalled. “It was so hysterical. She just started turning off every single light off in the kitchen. And I was like, ‘This is not that intense, Taylor.’ And then she played it and her and her mom just started crying.”

“Like, just tears and tears and all of a sudden, it stopped, and it’s going to make me cry thinking about it because it wasn’t about how great the song was—which is a lot, coming from her—it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately, and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things—the abuse, the emotional chaos. It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It’s like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that.”

Sounds like a truly special moment!