Taylor Swift Just Crashed a Fan’s Wedding With a Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift, newly single musician, is no stranger to surprising fans–the singer once sent out personalized cards to her most dedicated followers for Christmas, and she just spent her weekend crashing a fan’s wedding in Brant Beach, New Jersey.

The groom, Max Singer, has loved Swift’s music for years, and both he and his new wife Kenya Smith were totally taken by surprised at the star’s appearance. People reports that Max’s sister sent Swift a letter earlier this year to organize the performance, telling the celebrity about their mom’s recent death. The newly weds were first married in hospital so the groom’s late mother could be involved, and Max and his late mom even danced to “Blank Space,” which Swift thoughtfully performed at their celebration this weekend.

Of course, the entire thing was documented on social media, so you can watch Swift performing at the wedding right here.

Here's another video of Taylor swift singing. pic.twitter.com/b6wQrUm8dv — Gage Simmons (@Gage_Simmons) June 5, 2016

She also posed for selfies with guests, and left the couple with a personalized wedding gift. Cute, Tay.