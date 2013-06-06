One Night, Two Sexy Looks: Taylor Swift Gets Leggy at the CMT Awards

While many of the faces that graced the CMT Awards red carpet (that’s Country Music Television, for all you Northerners) looked someone foreign to us—there are a two mainstays we can always expect to see at a big country event: Taylor Swift, and Taylor Swift’s legs.

The 23-year-old chart topper and noted serial dater certainly has the demure ingenue act down pat in interviews, but it’s pretty clear she isn’t afraid to flaunt her sex appeal—and that’s exactly what she did last night.

Swift hit the red carpet in a strapless Elie Saab Spring 2013 dress paired with Jimmy Choo booties that showed off her stems (and noticeably skinny frame.) The nude, embellished number was completely predictable, as it’s become clear from other appearances that Swift likes to sticks to things she knows—and those things include sequins and designs from Elie Saab.

Her second look of the night—worn while performing her bubblegum pop smash hit “22”—was far racier. Swift rocked a sexy red dress (that may or may not have looked like it was from Hot Topic) that showed off her black bra and her legs thanks to a strategically placed thigh-high slit.

Ultimately, Swift was one of the more interesting parts of the CMTs, so click through the slideshow above for a look at her strutting her stuff. Also, speculate as to who which guy in the audience she was likely trying to entice with her leggy looks!

