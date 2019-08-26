Taylor Swift Just Came For All Her Haters’ Necks

This might be an era for the lovers, but that isn’t going to stop this songstress for speaking her mind. Taylor Swift’s clapback at her haters during an interview is actually pretty thrilling. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the “Cruel Summer” singer addressed her critics directly, and she also said that if they continue to hate–she has no issue calling them out in her music.

Taylor began her summer by calling out music executive Scotter Braun for allegedly holding her masters hostage and for bullying her. She said that Braun having ownership of her masters was her “worst-case scenario.” In fact, most people think her song, “The Man” from her Lover album is directly addressing Braun. CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith asked Taylor, “Why sing to the haters?” The singer did not hold back when she gave her reasoning. She said,

Well, when they stop coming for me, I will stop singing to them. You know, people go on and on about, like you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don’t. You don’t have to forgive and you don’t have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent, and then you move on.

Taylor also went on to say that while she does believe in forgiveness–she refuses to sit in toxic situations. Instead, her motto is to “Just move on.”

In addition to “The Man,” fans are convinced that her song, “Cornelia Street” is a dig at her former bestie Karlie Kloss, while the bop, “I Forgot You Existed” might be shading her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has found herself in the middle of a feud. Remember the whole Kimye debacle of 2016 or her “Bad Blood” tiff with Katy Perry.

Yikes.