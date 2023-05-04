It’s Me, Hi: Your Cheesecake Factory Order, Based on Taylor Swift’s Eras

You might not immediately peg The Cheesecake Factory and Taylor Swift as a one true pairing, but Swift’s 44-song, 3-hour-long Eras Tour concert does rival the chain’s infamously long menu. TikTokers already have you covered with creative outfit inspo and tips for snagging merch. Now, to round out your concert experience, the chain known for serving every type of cuisine imaginable wants you to skip the parking lot pregame for a sit-down dinner at The Cheesecake Factory, which you can customize to showcase your favorite Swift era.

Before taking a veritable time machine through the past 17 years of Swift’s career, you’ll definitely want to be fueled and hydrated. Instead of overthinking your hair and makeup for hours before the concert, plan a stop at The Cheesecake Factory before the show to relax in an oversized booth and fill up on the iconic brown bread. Just make sure you save room for the perfect Swift-inspired Cheesecake Factory meal, obviously based on your favorite era.

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fans still relate to passionate tracks like “Should’ve Said No” and “Teardrops On My Guitar” from Swift’s debut self-titled album. She was 16 when she set off on a path that would eventually make her a household name, so channel your high school “mall days” with the menu. To start, Crispy Fried Cheese, of course. Stay full with the popular Chicken Madeira, and as a nod to the Georgia stars in “Tim McGraw,” sip on the Georgia Peach frozen cocktail or the non-alcoholic Peach Smoothie. For dessert, a classic: Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake.

Fearless (2008)

Two years after she hit the country music scene, Swift found her footing (and four Grammys) with her sophomore album. Say “You Belong With Me” to a Cheesecake Factory order that includes Avocado Eggrolls and Miso Salmon, as any 18-year-old trying to expand their palate would. You still want to be a kid sometimes, so reminisce about when you were “Fifteen” with Strawberry Lemonade and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

Speak Now (2010)

Swift dropped love songs like “Mine” and “Enchanted” on her third album, but it was her revenge track “Mean” that picked up two Grammys. Channel the sweet and spicy vibes with Spicy Ahi Tuna or Korean Fried Cauliflower paired with a Guava Daiquiri or non-alcoholic Guava Blood Orange Sparkler. Breakup songs like “The Story Of Us” require plenty of carbs, so finish off your meal with Cacio e Pepe Pasta and a sweet AF Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

Red (2012)

In a November 2021 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Swift described Grammy-winning Red (and her re-record) as “a patchwork quilt of genre,” which is a great excuse to buck a traditional meal for whatever the hell you want. Create your own tapas-style menu with appetizers like Chicken Pot Stickers and Street Corn. Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip is a must, but you also want to feel full, so add in some Buffalo Chicken Strips. Wash it all down with a Raspberry Lemon Drop (because Red, duh) or a non-boozy Pineapple Cherry Limeade. The chain’s Ultimate Red Velvet Cheesecake will keep the color scheme going until the very end.

1989 (2014)

Swift went full-on pop and became a New York girlie for her fifth album, which also scored a Grammy for Album of the Year. You can’t even think about this album without picturing the singer walking out of her Tribeca apartment. Give your order an East Coast influence with a Margherita Flatbread Pizza, followed by Spicy Rigatoni Vodka (Taylor loves her some Italian). The Pineapple Moscow Mule is the perfect sip for Swift’s entrée into young adulthood. To get ready for a confetti-filled celebration and commemorate the singer’s big move to the Big Apple in 2014, make the Celebration Cheesecake your sweet finisher.

Reputation (2017)

The singer’s motto for her sixth album was, “There will be no further explanation. There will just be Reputation.” She ditched her bright colors for black ‘fits and loaded this album with revenge bops like “Bad Blood” and sweet love songs like “Delicate,” so your pre-Eras meal can really run the gamut. Raise a glass to the return of Swift with a Well-Mannered Dirty Martini, and channel her angst with a Bee Sting Flatbread and Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta. When you’re done scream-singing, pick up a fork to dive into Linda’s Fudge Cake.

Lover (2019)

Swift told Graham Norton in May 2019 that she was in a “better mood” while writing this album. Channel the happier vibes of tunes like “Paper Rings” and “Cornelia Street” with a light and fun menu. Let the Red Sangria flow as you start with Ahi Poke Nachos. Evelyn’s Favorite Pasta is loaded with veggies, so it’s basically like taking a stroll through a garden. Round out your meal with Key Lime Cheesecake—its tart flavor will give you just enough edge to prepare for bangers like “Cruel Summer.”

Folklore (2020)

When this album dropped, it was unlike anything Swift had done before, and it earned her another album of the year Grammy. Take chances with your pre-concert meal while channelingFolklore’s cottagecore roots. The Beet and Avocado Salad is “The 1”, aka the perfect starter, which you can pair with a Mojito or Iced Tea. Keep it light with the Chicken Bellagio topped with arugula, and say goodbye to your Folklore era with the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake.

Evermore (2020)

The second surprise album from Swift dropped less than five months after Folklore, and it has more of an earthy vibe. A Whiskey Smash will get you in the mood to belt out “Willow” with your concert coven. Go for a hearty meal with the Cacio e Pepe Flatbread and Steak Diane, and then bid adieu to your time in the forest with a Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Galore cheesecake.

Midnights (2022)

You’ll want to have a pre-concert nosh a little earlier than midnight, but you can still channel the “up all night” vibes. Cheers to Swift’s latest era with an Espresso Martini or booze-free Cafe Mocha. Late-night eats are all about comfort food, which means Stuffed Mushrooms and a Macaroni and Cheese Burger are the stars of the show. For the perfect ending (and sweet dreams): the Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake.