Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Lyrics Could Contain a Big Clue About Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn

Just in case you’re looking for Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” lyrics and meaning after watching the song’s music video (over and over and over again), we got you. The 30-year-old icon dropped a surprise album, Folklore, for her fans on July 24—less than a year after her wildly popular feat, Lover, which came out in 2019. Many are heralding this album as one of Swift’s greatest projects yet. While the jury’s still out on that, one thing’s for sure: It has fans talking about her relationship with 29-year-old actor and longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor and Joe first met and starting dating in either late 2016 or early 2017. Years later, fans of Folklore are coming across plenty of Easter eggs that have left them convinced that Taylor and Joe worked on the album together. There’s also the possibility that Taylor and Joe split, according to some theorists—while others are convinced that songs like “Cardigan,” released as the album’s lead single on July 23, is actually about Taylor’s relationship with Joe in the first place.

Taylor may have revealed a few hints about that herself. In a Live Q&A before the music video for “Cardigan” was released, Taylor explained, “The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark.” Fans were curious about whether this “young love” was about her relationship with Joe, or if simply fits into the fictional universe of the album. Whatever the case, Taylor elaborated in an interview with BBC Radio 1: “This is a song that’s about long lost love, and looking back on it and how special it made you feel,” she said, adding, “all the good things it made you feel, all the pain that it made you feel.”

While Taylor’s comments can be pretty elusive, some fans have noted that “Cardigan” makes sense as an homage to Joe because of their secure and comforting relationship—much like that of an old cardigan sweater. In March 2020, Us Weekly reported that Taylor and Joe lean on each other a great deal and have even discussed the idea of getting married. [They] have talked about their future and marriage,” a source told the outlet. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

The source added, “Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life. He has always been a huge support and stuck by her.” Lyrics like “when I felt like I was an old cardigan / Under someone’s bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite,” could definitely allude to this supportive relationship.

For the rest of Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” lyrics, just keep on reading. You can also watch the music video below.

Verse 1

Vintage tee, brand new phone

High heels on cobblestones

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

Sequined smile, black lipstick

Sensual politics

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

Chorus

But I knew you

Dancin’ in your Levi’s

Drunk under a streetlight, I

I knew you

Hand under my sweatshirt

Baby, kiss it better, I

Refrain

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone’s bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

Verse 2

A friend to all is a friend to none

Chase two girls, lose the one

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

Chorus

But I knew you

Playing hide-and-seek and

Giving me your weekends, I

I knew you

Your heartbeat on the High Line

Once in twenty lifetimes, I

Refrain

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone’s bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

Bridge

To kiss in cars and downtown bars

Was all we needed

You drew stars around my scars

But now I’m bleedin’

Chorus

‘Cause I knew you

Steppin’ on the last train

Marked me like a bloodstain, I

I knew you

Tried to change the ending

Peter losing Wendy, I

I knew you

Leavin’ like a father

Running like water, I

And when you are young, they assume you know nothing

Verse 3

But I knew you’d linger like a tattoo kiss

I knew you’d haunt all of my what-ifs

The smell of smoke would hang around this long

‘Cause I knew everything when I was young

I knew I’d curse you for the longest time

Chasin’ shadows in the grocery line

I knew you’d miss me once the thrill expired

And you’d be standin’ in my front porch light

And I knew you’d come back to me

You’d come back to me

And you’d come back to me

And you’d come back

Refrain

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone’s bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

