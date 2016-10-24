Taylor Swift Just Performed a Calvin Harris Track Onstage

When people turned up at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix this year, they came for lots of things—racing, fancy cars, and apparently, a Taylor Swift concert. But they may not have been aware that what they actually came for was a rendition of “This Is What You Came For,” a song that was originally thought to have been Calvin Harris’ but, as it turned out, was written by Swift herself for her old flame.

When that news came to light a few months ago, after everyone had been humming “you—ooh—ooh” to themselves over and over all summer and happily assuming that Harris was the one to blame for their annoying earworms, people were scandalized. Though the song credited someone by the name of Nils Sjoberg, Swift’s rep confirmed to People that Nils was but a pseudonym. TBD on whether Swift’s next cat is named Nils, but let’s all hope.

Harris was none too pleased—as he specified in a tweet-storm. Though he started out kind—”And she sings on a little bit of it too 🙃 Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual,” his since-deleted July 13 rant went deep. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym,” he continued.

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though 🤔,” Harris said, adding, “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

In the end, who knows if Swift was actually happy in that new relationship, which, as you’ll recall, was with Tom Hiddleston, whom everyone has since summarily forgotten about. Oh, well. At very least, Swift’s rendition sounded great. Enjoy a taste below—and sorry about getting it stuck in your head.