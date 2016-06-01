Breaking News, Y’all: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Have Broken Up

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift are a couple no more, People reports. In the most boring quote about a celebrity breakup ever, an insider told the publication, “There was no drama. Things just don’t work out sometimes.” Yawn. Though Swift called the relationship “magical” in a Vogue piece last month, it was apparently not magical enough to have more staying power than 15 months.

Perhaps this explains why Harris posted (and then deleted) a shirtless thirst trap on Instagram a couple of days ago. Or why Swift and Harris haven’t been photographed together since Coachella. Regardless, we can all bet we’ll be hearing lots more about the relationship—and its failure—from Swift’s lyrics.