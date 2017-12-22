Taylor Swift Reportedly Bought a House for a Homeless Pregnant Fan

Taylor Swift is known for surprising her fans with gifts—especially, on her self-named holiday, Swiftmas—but buying them a house? That’s definitely got to take the cake. Recently, a woman named Stephanie took to the 28-year-old singer’s just-released app, The Swift Life, to write a story about a time that Swift reportedly bought her a house.

The story began with Stephanie talking about how she was homeless after she lost her house due to health and safety reasons and her partner, Matthew, lost his job. To make things more difficult, she was pregnant.”I’ve been contemplating posting this story for a while,” Stephanie wrote. “I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night. What many of you don’t know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless. Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job.”

Without her knowing, Stephanie’s mom reached out to Swift ahead of a recent concert in Manchester, England, which Stephanie attended. After the show, Stephanie, who has been a Swift fan for 12 years and has met the singer before, was invited backstage, where Swift expressed her sympathy and offered to refund Stephanie her ticket.

“My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester,” Stephanie wrote. “After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. You’re mum told me..’

But instead of just reimbursing her ticket, Swift ended up helping Stephanie buy a house, as well as purchase everything she needed for her new baby. “She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night,” she wrote. “What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.'”

The fan ended her story with a sweet note to Swift, thanking her for lifting her up when she was at one of the lowest points of her life. “That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground,” she wrote. “The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever. #SwiftStories #Taymoji #MySwiftStory”

Though Swift hasn’t confirmed whether the story is true, we wouldn’t put it past her, considering how close she is to her fans. Either way, the story is still a touching tale on how a celebrity can really change someone’s life. Read the moving story in its entirety, below.