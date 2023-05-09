Is Taylor Swift Writing a Book? Mysterious July 9 Memoir Is Causing Fans to Panic

Something’s brewing on Twitter. Multiple Swiftie accounts think that Taylor Swift is writing a book, and the evidence all points toward it. But, is the evermore artist really making a book?

Flatiron Book Publishing company announced that a book by an unknown author would be revealed on June 13, 2023. The book will later be published on July 9, 2023. Many fans took to social media to freak out that Taylor Swift might be the anonymous author behind the scenes of the new literary discovery. The book ended up in the top 10 of the Amazon book sales chart and the Barnes & Noble website without an author even being announced!

So did Taylor Swift write this book? Read more below to find out.

Did Taylor Swift write a book?

Did Taylor Swift write a book? No, she did not write a book or memoir…yet. According to Variety, the mystery author behind the Flatiron book is not Taylor Swift. The book is officially known as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” though nothing is known except for the publishing dates.

The conspiracy came from a now-deleted post by Blacksburg Books that was constantly shared on social media by Swifties. “Publishers provide lists of upcoming books so that we can order them and have them on hand for the release date,” the caption read. “WE get the title, author, and a brief description of the book. EXCEPT THIS TIME. There’s an upcoming new release, and they’re not telling us the author-all they’re saying is that it’s a biography/memoir, and that there’s a huge initial print run. Also, books are almost always released on Tuesdays but this one is being released on a Sunday – July 9. There’s a lot of mystery and buzz about this one – we have our guesses – what do you think?”

Fans thought that the queen of Easter Eggs hid some meanings behind the dates of the book. 13 is Taylor’s favorite number and the number of the pages 544 add up to 13 (5+4+4). Not to mention, July 9 is referred to in the Speak Now track “Last Kiss” (which Taylor will be re-releasing as a Taylor’s version on July 9, 2023)

Taylor announced the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) a couple days before the speculated book became viral on social media. “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆),” she wrote on Instagram. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com 💜💜💜”

One fan who bought the book before it was announced that it wasn’t Taylor Swift tweeted, “did i just preorder an untitled book from a mystery author coming out on july 9 based on an edelweiss+ listing and conspiracy theories that it’s a taylor swift memoir? i sure did. a 13 hour audiobook? 544 pages (5+4+4=13). DEAR READER and July 9 in the SNTV announcement? Sold”

So who’s writing the book that swept the bestsellers list? According to an unconfirmed pitch that was said to have gone out from a sales rep on Edelweiss, the publicity of the book will be on a massive scale and will have a million copies printed. “This is not a political book, it is a fun, celebratory title and will skew slightly younger, but is for people of all ages. This has global appeal and will have massive publicity. I would comp this to Flatiron’s Matthew Perry memoir… and a little bit to Spare by Prince Harry.”

Other eagle-eyed fans on the Internet think it may be a BTS book. The dates coincide with BTS’ debut date (June 13, 2013) and ARMY birthday (July 9, 2013). @BTSMerchUpdates tweeted the link to buy and updated it as a rumored and unconfirmed BTS/Taylor book. Variety also mentioned that one book-related gossip account claimed they’ve privately confirmed that it was a BTS book.

What else is going on with Taylor Swift? Well, she’s in the thick of her Eras tour and might be linked with The 1975’s Matty Healy.

On May 3, 2023, sources told The Sun that the Fearless singer is reportedly dating The 1975 frontman. A source told the UK gossip site, that the two “are madly in love.” “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source said. “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source said while Taylor is in the thick of her Eras Tour while Matty is wrapping up The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour. “But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

