Taylor Swift Is Done ‘Stressing’ About Her Body & Her Reason Is So Refreshing

With a week away until her 30th birthday, Taylor Swift is done “stressing” about her body. The “Lover” singer opened up about her relationship with her body in an interview with People, where she explained why she’s stopped caring about what people think of her appearance. TBH, her advice is pretty darn refreshing.

“There are certain parts of my brain that I don’t visit as often, like stressing out about my body, stressing out about being on trend, stressing out about people thinking I’m cool, stressing out about people thinking really anything about me,” Swift told People in an interview published on Thursday, Dec. 5.

She continued, “You have to toss out things that don’t serve you. That’s what I think we all try to do when we’re getting older, and you just hope that you’re getting wiser too!”

The 10-time Grammy winner also told the magazine that she’s “really happy” in her life at the moment and is excited for what the next decade brings. “I’ve been told by a lot of people [your 30s] are really fun, and I’m having a really good time approaching them,” she said.

The “You Need to Calm Down” artist also shouted body activist Jameela Jamil for reminding her that concepts like weight and age are nothing to stress about. “I really love that there are advocates out there in the world being very vocal about the fact that aging is not a slow march to irrelevancy, death and decay,” she said.. “Whenever I feel stress-y about things, I’ll just read some of Jameela Jamil’s quotes about body image and health and normal body weight.”

The Pennsylvania native explained that the most important lesson she’s learned from Jamil, 33, is to think of her body as something “neutral” rather than something that can be positive or negative. “She talks about how we should just be not so much body-positive, but body-neutral,” Swift said. “We shouldn’t be thinking about them as much as we do, and I really like that. People like that who make solid points like that make me feel more chill about life.”

As fans know, Swift has had an exciting 2019 and has a lot to look forward to in 2020. Not only did her seventh album Lover become her sixth EP to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but the “ME!” singer will also star in the movie adaptation of the musical Cats on Dec. 20. Netflix also announced that it will premiere a documentary, titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, about the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. Yup, we can’t wait for another decade of Taylor Swift.