Taylor Swift Woke Up to the Best Surprise Present From Beyoncé & We’re Beyond Jeal

OK, just the thought of waking up to a gift from Queen Bey herself sounds like a dream—but for one other Grammy-winning artist, it was 100 percent a reality! Fans got a special peek at Taylor Swift’s Grammys gift from Beyoncé on Friday, March 19, and we still can’t get over how sweet it was.

Taylor, 31, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the surprise present: A gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from none other than Beyoncé. In it, the “Black Parade” singer, 39, thanked Taylor for always being “so supportive” of her. “Taylor, Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family,” the full note read. Bey signed it, “B.” Don’t mind me, just trying to process how much there is to love about queens supporting queens!

Clearly, we’re not the only ones feeling a little starstruck. Taylor—who took home the GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year for 2020’s folklore—gushed about Bey’s gift in her caption for the photo. “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” she wrote. “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!” The “Cardigan” singer even added that her cat Olivia “likes them too,” referring to the beautiful floral arrangement.

Both artists made history at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. Taylor’s win for folklore made her the first woman to win a third Album of the Year award in Grammys’ history. She was nominated in five additional categories, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Her song “Cardigan” also earned her nods for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, won big on music’s biggest night. The “Spirit” singer took home awards for Best R&B Performance for her song “Black Parade,” a Best Music Video award for “Brown Skin Girl,” along with Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix. These wins broke a record for Bey and the GRAMMYs, making her the woman with the most wins in Recording Academy history.