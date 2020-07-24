Here’s Why Taylor Swift Fans Think ‘Betty’ Is About Her Rumored Romance With Karlie Kloss

Swifties want to know: Who is Taylor Swift’s “Betty” about? Karlie Kloss? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s daughter? Someone else? The mystery around Taylor Swift’s “Betty” is killing us. As fans know, Swift released her eighth studio album, Folklore, on Friday, July 24.

Swift confirmed the album, which comes less than a year after the release of her seventh album Lover, in a surprise announcement on her Instagram on Thursday, July 23.” Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, Folklore,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

The standard version of the album consists of 16 songs that Swift wrote and recorded in isolation in the past four months. In her announcement, Swift revealed that she decided to release the album early because of the current situation in the world. “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she wrote. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Folklore is jam-packed with lyrics about love, heartbreak and loss, but the song that has Swifties talking about the most is Taylor Swift’s “Betty.” So who is Taylor Swift’s “Betty” about? Well, we broke down the most likely candidates ahead. (But really, we’re just here to break down the theory about how Taylor Swift’s “Betty” confirms that Kaylor is real.)

Is Taylor Swift’s “Betty” about Karlie Kloss?

One of the most popular theories for who Taylor Swift’s “Betty” is about is her former best friend (and maybe something more?) Karlie Kloss. Swift and Kloss were best friends from 2013 to 2017. Though it’s unclear why (and if) their friendship ended, fans suspected that the two had a fallout in 2018 when they stopped posting about each other on their social media. Though Kloss confirmed that she was still friends with Swift in an October 2018 interview with Vogue, fans still believe that Kaylor was done after Swift didn’t attend Kloss’ wedding to Joshua Kushner in August 2019. (There are also theories that the two ended their friendship because of Kloss’ manager, Scooter Braun, whom Swift has slammed in the media.) Since their fallout, there have theories that Swift and Kloss were in a relationship while they were friends (look at this Tumblr page dedicated to Kaylor for evidence), which brings us to Taylor Swift’s “Betty”….

Taylor Swift’s “Betty” is told from the perspective of a 17-year-old named James who’s in love with someone named Betty but ruins their relationship because of a mistake they made. “The worst thing that I ever did / Was what I did to you,” the lyrics read. The track continues with James wondering if they should ask for forgiveness. “If I just showed up at your party / Would you have me? / Would you want me? / Would you tell me to go fuck myself?” the lyrics read.

So why do fans think Taylor Swift’s “Betty” is about Karlie Kloss? Well, Swifties believe James and Betty are pseudonyms for Swift and Kloss. Swift is named after the singer James Taylor (hence the James in “Betty”), whereas Kloss’ middle name is Elizabeth, which can be shortened to “Betty.” (Think Elizabeth “Betty” Cooper in Riverdale.)

“she said “james, get in, let’s drive,” those days turned into nights, slept next to her, but i dreamt of you all summer long….. taylor’s named after JAMES taylor and karlie kloss’s middle name is ELIZABETH aka BETTY…….,” Twitter user @dykesoos wrote.

After Swift announced Folklore, Kloss also posted a photo of her hugging a tree in the forest, which some fans believe was a nod to Folklore‘s album cover, which showed Swift in the middle of the woods surrounded by trees. “happy place 😌,” Kloss captioned the photo.

Is Taylor Swift’s “Betty” about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter?

In her Instagram post after the release of Folklore, Swift explained that many songs on the album aren’t inspired by her life but are made-up stories about people she’s imagined. “I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I’ve never met, people I’ve known, or those I wish I hadn’t,” she wrote. Because of this, Taylor Swift’s “Betty” could be a completely made-up story about characters who don’t exist.

While the characters may be fictional, Swifties believe that the names of the song are inspired by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s children: The couple, who are friends with Swift, have three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and one who was born in October 2019 and whose name hasn’t been announced yet. Both James and Inez appear in “Betty,” which makes fans think that the third name in the song, “Betty,” is the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third daughter. Also, as Swift revealed on her social media, three songs from Folklore tell the story of a relationship from three perspectives. According to fans, “Cardigan” is told from Betty’s perspective; “August” is told from Inez’s perspective; and “Betty” is told from James’ perspective.

“ik each track of #folklore has story to tell but can we talk abt these 3 songs? same story that explores different perspectives “teenage love triangle” -cardigan (betty’s pov) -august (inez, 3rd party pov) -betty (james pov) its like reading a nicholas sparks book but in music,” Twitter user @fetsei wrote.

Is Taylor Swift’s “Betty” about Joe Alwyn’s mom?

It’s not uncommon for Swift to write songs from the perspective of people she knows. Swift’s song “Starlight” from her 2012 album Red is about her ex-boyfriend Connor Kennedy’s grandmother Ethel Kennedy. Swift’s song “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” from her 2006 debut album is about her childhood neighbors. So, when Folklore‘s track list was released, many fans assumed that Taylor Swift’s “Betty” was about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s mother Elizabeth Alwyn. (As we explained earlier, “Betty” is a nickname for “Elizabeth.”) Though it doesn’t look like Taylor Swift’s “Betty” is a true story about her boyfriend’s mom, Swift could be using her name to inspire a fictional character.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now,” Swift wrote on her Instagram after Folklore‘s release.

Read the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Betty” below

[Verse 1]

Betty, I won’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom but

I think it’s ’cause of me

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard

When I passed your house

It’s like I couldn’t breathe

[Pre-Chorus]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me?

Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself?

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Verse 2]

Betty, I know where it all went wrong

Your favorite song was playing

From the far side of the gym

I was nowhere to be found

I hate the crowds, you know that

Plus, I saw you dance with him

[Pre-Chorus]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me?

Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself?

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Bridge]

I was walking home on broken cobblestones

Just thinking of you

When she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She said “James, get in, let’s drive”

Those days turned into nights

Slept next to her, but

I dreamt of you all summer long

[Verse 3]

Betty, I’m here on your doorstep

And I planned it out for weeks now

But it’s finally sinkin’ in

Betty, right now is the last time

I can dream about what happens when

You see my face again

[Pre-Chorus]

The only thing I wanna do

Is make it up to you

So I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

[Chorus]

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Will you have me?

Will you love me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In front of all your stupid friends?

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

Will it patch your broken wings?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Outro]

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin’ in my car again

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you