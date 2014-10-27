Taylor Swift’s 8 Best Guilty Pleasure Songs

It finally happened. After relentlessly promoting the release of her fifth studio album—with her massive single “Shake It Off,” a much-discussed Rolling Stone cover story, a second, super-hyped single, several viral television appearances and countless cryptic Instagrams—Taylor Swift’s “1989” finally hits stores today.

She’s described the album as a sort-of love letter to her friends, about growing into herself in New York City—and only slightly about her high-profile relationships. But isn’t that what makes Taylor Swift so great? The longing, the hurting, the bone-crushing desires of every young girl splayed out across rhyming country-pop tunes?

While the album is getting rave reviews, we find ourselves longing for the Taylor of yore. The Taylor who was an outcast and got bullied, the Taylor who never got the guy and was nervous for her first day of school. Taylor Swift: The Forever Underdog.

Let’s take a look back, shall we? We put together a sampling of her ooiest, gooiest most pleasurable of guilty pleasure songs. But listen up quick—we’ve got a feeling “1989”-mania is about to hit the stratosphere:

“Teardrops on my Guitar”:

Album: Taylor Swift, 2006

Best Line: Drew walks by me / can he tell that I can’t breathe? / And there he goes, so perfectly / The kind of flawless I wish I could be

Guilty Pleasure-factor: Drew was Taylor’s high school crush, not a super-famous actor/musician/billionaire founder of Snapchap, so it makes the song that much more relatable.

“Forever & Always”

Album: Fearless, 2008

Best Line: Was I out of line? / Did I say something way too honest? / Made you run and hide / Like a scared little boy?

Guilty Pleasure-factor: This song wasn’t a single, but it’s so damn catchy it might as well have been. And the confidence in the lyrics fits Taylor to a T.

“Love Story”:

Album: Fearless, 2008

Best Line: “Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone. / I love you, and that’s all I really know. / I talked to your dad – go pick out a white dress / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.'”

Guilty Pleasure-factor: Romeo and Juliet! The greatest love story ever told! Come on.

“You Belong with Me”:

Album: Fearless, 2008

Best Line: If you could see / That I’m the one / Who understands you / Been here all along. / So, why can’t you see / You belong with me?

Guilty Pleasure-factor: Unrequited love—we’ve all been there.

“Fifteen”

Album: Fearless, 2008

Best Line: Your very first day / You take a deep breath, girl / Take a deep breath as you walk through the doors.

Guilty Pleasure-factor: It’s about the first day of high school, but the message carries through most of life’s big milestones. *sigh*

“I Knew You Were Trouble”:

Album: Red, 2012

Best Line: And the saddest fear comes creeping in / That you never loved me or her, or anyone, or anything

Guilty Pleasure-factor: Taylor’s adorable take on dubstep is kind of the most modern thing she’s ever done, no?

“Mean”

Album: Speak Now, 2010

Best Line: I bet you got pushed around / Somebody made you cold / But the cycle ends right now / ‘Cause you can’t lead me down that road / And you don’t know, what you don’t know… / Someday I’ll be living in a big ol’ city / And all you’re ever gonna be is mean

Guilty-Pleasure-factor: It’s our quintessential Taylor—Total underdog who comes out on top. And she plays the banjo!

“Shake it Off”:

Album: 1989, 2014

Best Line: I’m dancing on my own (dancing on my own) / I make the moves up as I go (moves up as I go) / And that’s what they don’t know, mmm-mmm / that’s what they don’t know, mmm-mmm

Guilty Pleasure-factor: Just admit it—you love this damn song.