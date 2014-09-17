Taylor Swift Was Named Best-Dressed Star Of the Year: Why We Don’t Agree

People Magazine released its annual best dressed list, and topping the list for 2014 is none other than Taylor Swift. The reasoning? People wrote: “When the Style team gathered to choose the Best Dressed Star of the Year, one name kept coming up: Taylor Swift. She seems to have truly hit her style stride in the past 12 months, nailing every off-duty and red carpet look, whether it’s sweet separates or dazzling designer gowns like the Gucci Première design at the Grammys.”

We have to respectfully disagree on this. While we concur that Swift’s stylist Joseph Cassell has upped her red carpet game in the last year by quite a bit—putting her in everything from a 1970s-inspired Julien Macdonald short gold number for the American Music Awards to a crop top and black floor length skirt by J. Mendel for the ACM awards, she always looks overly styled (in other words, styled by someone else). When she wore a short blue jumpsuit to this year’s VMA Awards it was hard to not get the impression that someone on her team had told her it was a good idea to try and “dress edgy” this year, and the shorter the better.

Meanwhile her off-duty style is at best retro, and at worst grandma. For the love of fashion, put away the collared sweater dresses and lace-up oxfords, and try something new and modern! Yes, Swift is absolutely gorgeous, but most stylish? Not so much.

With stars like Lupita Nyong’o and Cate Blanchett having a banner year on the red carpet while mastering perfect everyday style, this is one award we feel Swift doesn’t exactly deserve.

Others that made the cut on People’s list include the likes of Blake Lively, Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lopez, and Emma Stone. Head over to People to see the entire list, and let us know what you think about Swift landing the top spot in the comments below!