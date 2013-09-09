Steal Her Style: Taylor Swift’s Cute Wicker Handbag (It’s Less Than $100!)

Apparently Hailee Steinfeld is the latest to join Taylor Swift’s formidable crew of young, talented, pretty Hollywood ladies, now bringing the total to three alongside Selena Gomez. (Just one more and they can all start wearing pink on Wednesdays!)

Swift and new bestie Hailee went shopping in West Hollywood this weekend, and Taylor carried Patricia Nash’s adorable wicker handbag to accessorize her long-sleeved, hippie-inspired purple lace dress. The Venezia bag, made from wicker and leather that was 100% sourced in Italy, also includes hand-finished detailing, which just makes it all the more surprising that it retails for $98.

The bag also comes in all brown leather, a cute floral variation, and another print that takes inspiration from watercolors.

Head to Macy’s to shop the bags now!