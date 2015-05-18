From Alba to Zendaya: Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ Video is Packed With It-Girls

After Taylor Swift whipped her social media followers into a frenzy by teasing snippets of her new, celebrity-packed music video, the star finally premiered the full clip for “Bad Blood” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Swift opened the show with the video, which features her famous girl crew costumed as some seriously badass female assassins. There’s Tay dressed in nude leather outfit, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Cara Delevingne, and a gorgeous crew comprising more A-list pals–all decked out in “X-Men” style sexy leather gear.

Over the past 10 days Swift has hinted at the It-girl-packed music clip, sharing individual posters released one by one on Twitter and Instagram. She posted her own poster first, along with her music video character’s name: Catastrophe.

But we know what you’re really here to watch the video yourself, so hit play, and enjoy.